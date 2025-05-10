Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Add Veteran Outfielder Connor Joe in Trade With San Diego Padres

The Reds added some depth.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Connor Joe (24) bats during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds have acquired Connor Joe from the San Diego Padres for Andrew Moore and cash considerations.

In a corresponding move, they transferred Tyler Callihan to the 60-day injured list.

Joe had played in just nine games with the Padres this season, going 0-7 with a walk. In 2024, Joe appeared in 123 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates, slashing .228/.320/.368 with 32 extra-base hits.

Last season, Joe saw time at first base, left field, and right field.

Moore, 25, had a 4.15 ERA in six games for Double-A Chattanooga this season. Moore was originally acquired from the Seattle Mariners in the Luis Castillo trade.

You can see the full announcement below:

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

