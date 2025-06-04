Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Get Bad Injury News on Hunter Greene, Sign Familiar Face

A bummer.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds signed starting pitcher Wade Miley to a Major League contract on Wednesday and placed Hunter Greene on the injured list with a right groin strain. They also transferred Rhett Lowder to the 60-day injured list.

Greene threw 85 pitches over five innings in Tuesday's win over the Brewers, but was pulled after five because he felt his groin pulling. This was the same injury that caused Greene to miss a couple of starts in May.

Miley recently opted out of his deal with Cincinnati to see what his options were to start on a Major League team. Now, it appears he will get that chance with Cincinnati.

You can see the Reds' full announcement on the roster moves below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Transactions