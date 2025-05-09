Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Matchup vs Houston Astros

The Reds have lost five of their last six games.

Greg Kuffner

Reds prospects outfielder Will Benson (30) runs the bases after hitting a homer in the third inning of the final spring training game between the Cincinnati Reds and Reds prospects, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.
Reds prospects outfielder Will Benson (30) runs the bases after hitting a homer in the third inning of the final spring training game between the Cincinnati Reds and Reds prospects, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Reds have made a flurry of moves before Friday's game against the Astros.

They placed Hunter Greene on the injured list, activated outfielder Austin Hays, and recalled Chase Petty and Will Benson from Triple-A Louisville.

For the corresponding roster moves, they sent outfielders Blake Dunn and Jacob Hurtubise to Triple-A Louisville.

Hays being back in the lineup should be a big boost for the Reds. The outfielder is slashing .365/.431/.712 with five home runs this season.

Benson appeared in one game earlier this season for the Reds. He has played well in Triple-A, slashing .289/.377/.521 with 13 extra-base hits and five stolen bases.

Petty made his Major League debut on April 30 against the Cardinals and got roughed up. He allowed nine runs on seven hits in just 2 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three.

However, in his last start for the Bats in Triple-A, Petty did not allow a hit in six scoreless innings. He will likely take Greene's spot in the rotation.

You can see the announcement below:

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

