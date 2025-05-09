Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Matchup vs Houston Astros
The Reds have made a flurry of moves before Friday's game against the Astros.
They placed Hunter Greene on the injured list, activated outfielder Austin Hays, and recalled Chase Petty and Will Benson from Triple-A Louisville.
For the corresponding roster moves, they sent outfielders Blake Dunn and Jacob Hurtubise to Triple-A Louisville.
Hays being back in the lineup should be a big boost for the Reds. The outfielder is slashing .365/.431/.712 with five home runs this season.
Benson appeared in one game earlier this season for the Reds. He has played well in Triple-A, slashing .289/.377/.521 with 13 extra-base hits and five stolen bases.
Petty made his Major League debut on April 30 against the Cardinals and got roughed up. He allowed nine runs on seven hits in just 2 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three.
However, in his last start for the Bats in Triple-A, Petty did not allow a hit in six scoreless innings. He will likely take Greene's spot in the rotation.
You can see the announcement below:
