Cincinnati Reds Make Significant Roster Moves Ahead of Series Against Athletics

These moves should boost the bullpen.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona looks on in the sixth inning between Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sept. 7, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona looks on in the sixth inning between Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sept. 7, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds have activated rookie pitcher Chase Burns and relief pitcher Graham Ashcraft from the injured list on Thursday. In corresponding roster moves, they sent Lyon Richardson and Yosver Zulueta to Triple-A Louisville.

Burns is expected to pitch out of the bullpen with certain restrictions. He's been on the injured list since the middle of August with a Grade 1 right flexor strain.

The right-hander has a 5.24 ERA in eight starts with 57 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings this season with Cincinnati.

Ashcraft threw a live bullpen session on Wednesday at Petco Park.

He has appeared in 53 games for Cincinnati with an ERA of 3.72, with 56 strikeouts in 58 innings.

The Reds start a three-game series with the Athletics on Friday night.

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

