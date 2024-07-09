Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Officially Activate Nick Lodolo, Austin Slater Joins Roster After Trade

The Reds are hoping to win back-to-back games for the second time this month

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Reds activated Nick Lodolo from the 15-day injured list. He had been dealing with a blister on his throwing hand, but is healthy and will start tonight against the Rockies.

Cincinnati also announced that outfielder Austin Slater reported to the 26-player roster. The Reds traded for Slater earlier this week.

They optioned Livan Soto and Yosver Zulueta to Triple-A to make room on the roster.

Cincinnati is hoping to beat Colorado on Tuesday night to improve to 44-48 on the season. Check out our game preview here.

