Game Two Preview: Cincinnati Reds Host Colorado Rockies
The Cincinnati Reds (43-48) face off against the Colorado Rockies (32-59) in game two of their four-game series on Tuesday night.
Nick Lodolo will make his first start since returning from the injured list. He is 8-3 on the season with a 2.96 ERA to go along with 73 strikeouts in 70 innings.
Lodolo last started on June 23 in a 7-4 loss against the Boston Red Sox. He tossed 4 2/3 innings and allowed three earned runs and five hits. He battled control issues, walking four and striking out three. After the game, the Reds revealed he was pitching with a blister, and he was placed on the injured list.
The Rockies will turn to their ace Cal Quantrill. Quantrill has a 3.77 ERA in 100 1/3 innings pitched. In his last start, he threw five innings of two-run baseball in a 4-3 win against the Milwaukee Brewers. He gave up five hits, walked four, and struck out two.
Game two of the series will start at 7:10 ET at Great American Ball Park.
News and Notes
- Will Benson has 189 straight games without an error.
- Blake Dunn is 0-13 over his last seven games.
- The Reds lead Major League Baseball with 130 stolen bases.
- The Reds are 8-16 in one-run games.
- Elly De La Cruz leads Major League Baseball with 45 stolen bases.
- Andrew Abbott is the first Reds pitcher to produce 8 or more wins in each of his first 2 Major League seasons since RHP Mike Leake did it in each of his 6 seasons with Cincinnati
