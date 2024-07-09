Inside The Reds

Game Two Preview: Cincinnati Reds Host Colorado Rockies

The Reds look to start a winning streak heading into the All-Star break.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 12, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (43-48) face off against the Colorado Rockies (32-59) in game two of their four-game series on Tuesday night.

Nick Lodolo will make his first start since returning from the injured list. He is 8-3 on the season with a 2.96 ERA to go along with 73 strikeouts in 70 innings.

Lodolo last started on June 23 in a 7-4 loss against the Boston Red Sox. He tossed 4 2/3 innings and allowed three earned runs and five hits. He battled control issues, walking four and striking out three. After the game, the Reds revealed he was pitching with a blister, and he was placed on the injured list.

The Rockies will turn to their ace Cal Quantrill. Quantrill has a 3.77 ERA in 100 1/3 innings pitched. In his last start, he threw five innings of two-run baseball in a 4-3 win against the Milwaukee Brewers. He gave up five hits, walked four, and struck out two.

Game two of the series will start at 7:10 ET at Great American Ball Park.

News and Notes

  • Will Benson has 189 straight games without an error.
  • Blake Dunn is 0-13 over his last seven games.
  • The Reds lead Major League Baseball with 130 stolen bases.
  • The Reds are 8-16 in one-run games.
  • Elly De La Cruz leads Major League Baseball with 45 stolen bases.
  • Andrew Abbott is the first Reds pitcher to produce 8 or more wins in each of his first 2 Major League seasons since RHP Mike Leake did it in each of his 6 seasons with Cincinnati

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

