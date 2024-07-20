Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Brent Suter on Injured List

Some tough news for the left-handed reliever.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brent Suter (31) throws a pitch in the top of the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The Pirates won the second game of the series, 9-5.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brent Suter (31) throws a pitch in the top of the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The Pirates won the second game of the series, 9-5. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
The Reds placed left-handed reliever Brent Suter on the injured list on Saturday afternoon with a partial tear of left teres major muscle.

Suter has a 3.68 ERA on 41 1/3 innings this season. To take Suter's spot, the Reds called up Casey Legumina from Triple-A Louisville.

