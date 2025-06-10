Cincinnati Reds Place Veteran Pitcher on Bereavement List, Recall Familar Face
The Reds placed relief pitcher Brent Suter on the bereavement list on Tuesday and recalled left-handed pitcher Joe La Sorsa.
Suter told Charlie Goldsmith his grandmother passed away recently.
“Every athlete goes through it,” Suter said. “Being able to grieve that properly — if you need to, talk to people — and then being able to shift into baseball mode and do your job out there, it’s a hard thing to do. It’s not easy. Every guy in this room is an unbelievable pro and is able to do it. You don’t get to this level and you don’t stay at this level without the ability to do crazy things mentally and physically.”
La Sorsa has appeared in one game with the Reds this season, pitching a scoreless inning on Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
The left-hander has appeared in 21 games with Triple-A Louisville this season and has a 3.92 ERA in 20 2/3 innings. Opponents are hitting just .181 against him this season.
You can see the full announcement below:
