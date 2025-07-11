Cincinnati Reds Promote Top 30 Prospect to Double-A Chattanooga
Cincinnati Reds 25th-ranked prospect Leo Balcazar is being promoted to Double-A Chattanooga, according to the Reds minor league transaction log.
The 21-year-old has had a nice season with Dayton, slashing .262/.333/.413 with 27 extra-base hits and four stolen bases in 75 games.
"Signed in January 2021 for $100,000, Balcazar started making a real name for himself when he came to the United States in 2022 and slashed .322/.411/.476 in the Arizona Complex League, finishing in the top 10 in average, on-base percentage and OPS," MLB Pipeline wrote.
"He was off to a similar start in his full-season debut in 2023, but a torn ACL ended his year after 18 games. The Reds felt confident enough in his abilities to move him up to High-A Dayton in 2024 despite the layoff, and he shook off a rough start to finish well, highlighted by a .900 OPS in August."
With Edwin Arroyo, the Reds 7th-ranked prospect, also in Double-A Chattanooga, it will be interesting to see if the Reds elect to promote him to Triple-A Louisville or have Balcazar play a different position when the two share the field together.
You can see the minor league transaction log here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast