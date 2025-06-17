Cincinnati Reds Release Former New York Yankees Pitcher Albert Abreu
The Cincinnati Reds released former New York Yankees Pitcher, Albert Abreu, on Monday, according to MLB.com's transaction log.
The 29-year-old appeared in 17 games with Triple-A Louisville and had an ERA of 5.79. He struck out 18 batters, but struggled with his command, walking 16.
Abreu pitched in Japan last season and had a 2.39 ERA over 49 innings.
The right-hander spent time with the Yankees, Rangers, and Royals over four seasons, appearing in 108 games with a 4.58 ERA.
He last pitched in the majors for the Yankees in 2023, appearing in 45 games and posting a 4.73 ERA with 61 strikeouts over 59 innings.
You can view it on the transaction log here.
