Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Release Former New York Yankees Pitcher Albert Abreu

Abreu was signed to a minor league deal in the spring.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 21, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Albert Abreu (84) delivers a pitch during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Albert Abreu (84) delivers a pitch during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds released former New York Yankees Pitcher, Albert Abreu, on Monday, according to MLB.com's transaction log.

The 29-year-old appeared in 17 games with Triple-A Louisville and had an ERA of 5.79. He struck out 18 batters, but struggled with his command, walking 16.

Abreu pitched in Japan last season and had a 2.39 ERA over 49 innings.

The right-hander spent time with the Yankees, Rangers, and Royals over four seasons, appearing in 108 games with a 4.58 ERA.

He last pitched in the majors for the Yankees in 2023, appearing in 45 games and posting a 4.73 ERA with 61 strikeouts over 59 innings.

You can view it on the transaction log here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Transactions