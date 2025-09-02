Cincinnati Reds Send Down Veteran Arm, Promote Familiar Face
The Cincinnati Reds are optioning Sam Moll and promoting Reiver Sanmartin, according to Charlie Goldsmith.
The Reds needed a fresh arm in the bullpen with Nick Lodolo scratched from his start on Tuesday against the Blue Jays.
Sanmartin has not pitched in the big leagues since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023. In 2022, he had an ERA of 6.32 in 45 games for the Reds.
The 29-year-old has had a nice season with Triple-A Louisville, pitching to a 2.79 ERA in 41 games out of the bullpen.
Sam Moll has struggled to find his form this season. The left-hander has a 6.38 ERA in 23 games with the Reds this season. After coming over to the Reds at the trade deadline in 2023, Moll had been one of Cincinnati's most valuable arms out of the bullpen over the last two seasons. After starting out the season injured, he just hasn't been able to regain that form this season.
You can see the full announcement below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast