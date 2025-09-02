Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Send Down Veteran Arm, Promote Familiar Face

The Reds called up a fresh arm on Tuesday.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 2, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Sam Moll (50) delivers a pitch during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds are optioning Sam Moll and promoting Reiver Sanmartin, according to Charlie Goldsmith.

The Reds needed a fresh arm in the bullpen with Nick Lodolo scratched from his start on Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Sanmartin has not pitched in the big leagues since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023. In 2022, he had an ERA of 6.32 in 45 games for the Reds.

The 29-year-old has had a nice season with Triple-A Louisville, pitching to a 2.79 ERA in 41 games out of the bullpen.

Sam Moll has struggled to find his form this season. The left-hander has a 6.38 ERA in 23 games with the Reds this season. After coming over to the Reds at the trade deadline in 2023, Moll had been one of Cincinnati's most valuable arms out of the bullpen over the last two seasons. After starting out the season injured, he just hasn't been able to regain that form this season.

You can see the full announcement below:

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

