Jim Day Provides Important Injury Update on Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson

Stephenson has been on the injured list since the start of the season.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 24, 2025; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) runs the bases against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson has been on the injured list since the start of the season with an internal left oblique strain.

Prior to Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners, FanDuel Sports Network's Jim Day provided an update on the Reds catcher.

"Today was another big step," Day said. "He threw to bases for the first time today. This was also the second day that he took batting practice on the field. Yesterday he was swinging about 75%. Today, he let it rip. I just talked to him and he has he hit some home runs during batting practice which felt very good."

Stephenson is going to join Triple-A Louisville this weekend in Columbus to work out with them while the Reds are on the road.

"If all goes well, the plan is to have him begin rehab games on Tuesday," Day continued. "If that goes well, there is a possibility that when the Reds return home from the three-city road trip, you may see Stephenson back with the big club."

It's good to hear Stephenson continues to make progress. His bat should be a big boost to the lineup when he is fully healthy.

