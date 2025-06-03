Look: Cincinnati Reds Make Savvy Move to Retain Intriguing Reliever Joe La Sorsa
The Reds plan to add relief pitcher Joe LaSorsa to the 40-man roster, according to Ariel Alexander of KPRC 2.
The plan is to keep La Sorsa with Triple-A Louisville. The Reds had an open 40-man roster spot when they sent Alexis Diaz to the Dodgers in a trade last week.
The left-hander has made 41 Major League appearances over three seasons with Tampa Bay and Washington. Over that time, he has a 4.47 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings.
La Sorsa has appeared in 21 games with Triple-A Louisville this season and has a 3.92 ERA in 20 2/3 innings. Opponents are hitting just .181 against him this season.
He has been elite at getting left-handers out in Louisville, holding opponents to a .179/.289/.494 slash line.
It wouldn't be surprising to see La Sorsa get a shot with the Reds at some point this season.
You can see Alexander's full announcement below:
