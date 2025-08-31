Inside The Reds

Reds Make Move That May Pave Way for Top Prospect

Another move is most likely coming soon.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 15, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Connor Joe (17) hits a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Jun 15, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Connor Joe (17) hits a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Reds outrighted Connor Joe to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, which means the 40-man roster now sits at 39.

Rosters expand on September 1, but to be eligible for the playoffs, players must be on the 40-man roster September 1.

This may mean top prospect Sal Stewart could be placed on the 40-man roster and called up on Monday when the rosters expand.

Stewart is slashing .315/.394/.629 with 25 exta-base hits in 38 games with Triple-A Louisville.

“Oh man, it means everything to me," Stewart told MiLB.com."I’ve been working my whole life for this, and it’s right in front of me. I see a lot of playoff appearances in the future, and I know what I can bring to the table. I am confident in what I do and who I am, and when that time comes, I’ll be ready to go out and play to win.”

This is all just speculation for now, but regardless, the Reds will most likely be filling out that 40-man roster shortly.

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

