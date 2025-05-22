Inside The Reds

Reds Option Reliever to Triple-A Louisville, Send Slugger on Rehab Assignment

Christian Encarnacion-Strand has been on the injured list since the middle of April.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) hits a RBI double in the seventh inning of the MLB game between Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
The Reds optioned Lyon Richardson to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday night and sent Christian Encarnacion-Strand on a rehab assignment with the ACL Reds.

Richardson, who transitioned to a reliever this offseason, has been great for the Reds, appearing in 10 games with an ERA of 1.32 over 13 2/3 innings.

Encarnacion-Strand has been on the injured list with lower back inflammation since April 17.

The slugger had struggled earlier this season, hitting just .158 with two home runs in 15 games.

The Reds could use some power in the lineup so if Encarnacion-Strand can get healthy and find his groove at the plate, it would be a big boost for the offense.

