Report: Cincinnati Reds to Call Up 20th-Ranked Prospect Luis Mey
The Cincinnati Reds are promoting 20th-ranked prospect Luis Mey from Triple-A Louisville, according to Hector Gomez.
Mey has a 4.00 ERA with nine strikeouts and seven walks over 10 games this season. The flamethrower is known for his ability to routinely throw over 100 mph and he threw a pitch 103.2 mph earlier this season.
The Reds sent Mey to the Arizona Fall League last year and he was named the Arizona Fall League's Reliever of the Year.
Mey recorded six saves and allowed only one hit in 8 2/3 scoreless innings across eight appearances. The right-hander did not allow a run and was the only pitcher in the AFL to throw a pitch over 100 mph, which he did 30 times.
