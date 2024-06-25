Cuban RHP Yosver Zulueta (26) was called up to MLB by the Cincinnati Reds, per sources.



It was a long road for Zulueta.



He left Cuba in 2018, Tommy John surgery in 2019 after sign with Blue Jays for $1M. Then another injury (right knee) that sidelined him in 2021. pic.twitter.com/I2NlAdPEcy