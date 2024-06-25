Inside The Reds

Report: Cincinnati Reds to Promote Right-Handed Reliever Yosver Zuleta

The Reds claimed Zuleta from the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in the season.

Greg Kuffner

A view of Nike Reds City Connect hats on sale at the Reds Team Shop at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
/ Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds are promoting right-handed reliever Yosver Zuleta from Triple-A Louisville according to Francys Romero. They acquired him off waivers in March from the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Reds have not officially announced it yet, so we don't know how they're going to make room on the roster.

Zuleta has posted a 2.93 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched to go along with 39 strikeouts in Louisville.

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

