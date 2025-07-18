Two Top Reds Prospects Get the Call to Triple-A Louisville
The Cincinnati Reds promoted top prospects Sal Stewart and Hector Rodriguez to Triple-A Louisville on Friday.
Stewart, the Reds' third-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, has been having a terrific season for Double-A Chattanooga, slashing .306/.377/.473 with 29 extra-base hits in 80 games.
"Stewart’s advanced approach has been apparent from day one of his pro career," MLB Pipeline wrote. "He carried a miniscule 15.7 percent career strikeout rate into the 2025 season and he’s walked as often as he’s struck out (138 BB vs. 139 Ks). He makes a lot of hard contact and can send line drives to all fields consistently against all kinds of pitching. Just 21 for all of this season, he’s still learning to tap into his considerable raw power, with confidence it will come without him losing any of his hitability."
Rodriguez, who the Reds acquired in the Tyler Naquin trade a few years back, continues to impress. The 21-year-old is slashing .298/.357/.481 with 30 extra-base hits in 82 games with Double-A Chattanooga.
The outfielder is the Reds' 11th-ranked prospect.
"Rodriguez has always been hitterish from the left side of the plate. He’s at his best when he’s more gap-to-gap and sending line drives to all fields," MLB Pipeline wrote. "He has started to tap into more power and it’s shown up more to his pull side. He is an aggressive hitter who chases out of the zone frequently but keeps the swing-and-miss in check, with a strikeout rate under 15 percent in his career to date. The hope is he’ll become a better hitter as he climbs the ladder and pitchers are around the zone more, with the concern being that better pitchers will be able to exploit his free-swinging tendencies."
Stewart is playing third base and batting fifth for Triple-A Louisville tonight and Rodriguez is leading off and playing left field.
