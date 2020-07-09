July 9, 2005: The First 1-0 Game In Coors Field History

It took 857 regular-season games, and more than 10 full seasons, but on June 9, 2005 the Rockies finally enjoyed a 1-0 victory at Coors Field at the expense of the San Diego Padres. It was the longest stretch of games ever for the first 1-0 victory in a ballpark to be celebrated.

The impressive aspect of the game is that the Rockies allowed eight hits and seven walks, their pitchers throwing 164 pitches and they still won the game. Jason Jennings started and earned the victory, allowing seven hits and four walks on 109 pitches in seven innings.

Jay Witasick came on to work the eighth, walking one batter and throwing 20 pitches. And then came Brian Fuentes to pick up the save, throwing 35 pitches, giving up one hit, walking two and striking out three.

The Rockies scored their only run in the sixth when Jennings led off by striking out, and Aaron Miles bunted for a single, scoring on an ensuing double from Luis Gonzalez. Brian Lawrence, who went 7 2/3 innings and suffered the loss, then intentionally walked Todd Helton and got Preston Wilson to ground into a double play.

It's not like that game started a trend. The Rockies have only six additional 1-0 victories at Coors Field, giving them a total of seven in 2,017 games.

Other events of note on July 9 include:

1946 -- An AL lineup with eight Red Sox beat the NL 12-0 in the All-Star Game at Fenway Park. Red Sox outfielder Ted Williams played all nine innings, and drove in five runs with two home runs and two singles.

1956 -- Responding to complaints from NL President Ford Frick that pitchers did not get enough attention in MVP voting, the Baseball Writers Association of America, by a 14-12 vote, added the Cy Young Award. It happened to come in the same year that Dodger pitcher Don Newcombe won the Cy Young Award and was the NL MVP.

1971 -- Angel Mangual's two-out single in the 20th inning lifted the A's to the longest 1-0 victory in MLB history.

1988 -- Nolan Ryan earned a 6-3 victory against his original team, the Mets, giving him 100 victories in a Houston uniform, and allowing him to join Cy Young as the only pitchers with 100 or more victories with two different teams. Ryan also won 134 games as a pitcher with the Angels.

2009 -- Joel Hanrahan, who was playing golf with his teammates on the Pittsburgh Pirates, was credited with the victory in Washington 11-10 win at Houston. The game actually started on May 5, but was suspended with the score tied in the bottom of the 11th in Washington. The Nationals were the home team for the conclusion of the game,and it didn't take long for them to get the victory. Pinch-runner Nyger Wilson scored on Miguel Tejada's throwing error on an attempt to complete an inning-ending double play in the 11th.

2011 -- Derek Jeter's third-inning home run made him the 28th player in history -- and first wearing a Yankee uniform -- to reach the 3,000 hit mark. He finished the game with five hits, including an RBI infield single in the eighth to give the Yankees a 5-4 win.