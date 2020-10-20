Dodgers/Rays Combine for Best Winning Percentage in World Series History

World Series Game 1 -- Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Arlington, Tex.

From the offices of Stats, Inc.

Ø Despite the playoffs expanding to 16 teams this season, the number one seeds out of each league reached the Fall Classic. The Dodgers and Rays combined for a .692 winning percentage in the regular season, the highest combined regular-season win percentage for a World Series matchup all-time. They surpass the 1906 World Series between the Cubs and White Sox (.690 combined winning percentage).

Ø Los Angeles recently celebrated the Lakers winning the NBA title, while Tampa Bay celebrated the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup. This will be the first time in MLB history that two metro areas will be competing for a World Series win after previously winning the NBA, NFL, or NHL title that calendar year.

Ø The Dodgers’ World Series roster has a combined 123 games played in the World Series. The Rays’ World Series roster has just two such games, both coming from Charlie Morton in the 2017 Fall Classic.

Ø The Dodgers return to the World Series for the third time in the last four years by coming back from down, 3-1, in the NLCS to beat the Atlanta Braves. They became the first team to come back from a 3-1 deficit and win a series since the Cubs did so in the 2016 World Series (over Cleveland). In Game 7, the Dodgers became the first team in history to hit both a game-tying and go-ahead home run in a Game 7 win.

Ø This is the second time the Rays have reached the World Series, along with 2008, when they lost in five games to the Phillies. They won the pennant despite being the second team in history to play a seven-game series after leading the series, 3-0. The 2004 Yankees had a 3-0 lead against the Red Sox, but Boston won four straight to win the AL pennant.

Ø Randy Arozarena has already hit the most home runs (7) by a rookie in a single postseason all-time. He needs one more to tie the single postseason record, set by Barry Bonds in 2002, and equalled by Carlos Beltran in 2004 and Nelson Cruz in 2011. The Rays are 5-1 in this postseason when he tallies multiple hits in a game.

Ø Corey Seager hit five home runs in the NLCS – only Nelson Cruz in the 2011 ALCS (six) has hit more home runs in a single postseason series. After going 1-for-10 in his first three games of the postseason, Seager is slashing .351/.400/.865 with 13 RBI in his last nine games.

Ø Tyler Glasnow has allowed at least two home runs in three of his four starts this postseason – the only game where he did not do this was when he opened Game 5 of the ALDS against the Yankees and went just 2.1 innings. No player has ever allowed at least two home runs in four games in a single postseason.

Ø This is Clayton Kershaw’s 11th Game 1 start of his career and third in the World Series. He has allowed at least four earned runs in three consecutive World Series starts. The only pitcher in history with four such starts in a row was Don Sutton, who had five consecutive such games spanning the 1977, 1978 and 1982 World Series.