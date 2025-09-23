Hall Of Famer Goes to Bat For Yankees' Brian Cashman
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has been an easy target for the haters. After all, despite making eight trades ahead of the MLB trade deadline, the Yankees haven't been able to catch the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the American League East.
But at least one not-so-friendly voice has nothing but nice things to say about Cashman. That would be former Baltimore Orioles ace and Hall of Famer Jim Palmer, who talked with NJ.com's Randy Miller.
“I think Cashman should be GM of the year,” Palmer said, according to Miller. “He gave the Yankees everything they need. He got them position players, pitchers. They have the starters.”
Cashman was wheeling and dealing in July, bringing in relievers David Bednar, Jake Bird andCamilo Doval. He also picked up shortstop José Caballero and outfielder Wilberson De Pena.
While some of those deals were clunkers, Bednar and Caballero are big reasons why the Yankees lead the American League Wild Card standings.
Don't forget that before the deadline, Cashman also added outfielder Austin Slater and infielders Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario, with McMahon continuing to pay huge dividends at third base.
But part of the reason Palmer likes Cashman's roster is a result of the Yankees not being able to re-sign outfielder Juan Soto, who received a 15-year, $765 million contract from the New York Mets.
“That worked out for the Yankees,” Palmer said, per Miller. “They wouldn’t have the same team paying Soto $50 million a year.”
Among the players Cashman brought in after whiffing on Soto were left-hander Max Fried and outfielder Cody Bellinger. Without those two stars, the Yankees would have been in deep trouble this season.
The Yankees enter the final week of the regular season two games behind the first-place Blue Jays in the AL East. New York has a four-game cushion in the Wild Card standings.
FanGraphs gives the Yankees 100% chance of making the postseason: 86% as a wild card and 14% as a division champion.
