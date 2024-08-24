Could Celtics Fill Final Roster Spot with Former All-Defensive Selection?
As it stands, 15 of the 17 players who helped the Celtics capture Banner 18, including those on two-way deals, will be with the home team on opening night to see it raised to the TD Garden rafters.
But while Boston's filled its three two-way vacancies, the defending champions still have an open roster spot.
"We're just going to monitor the health of our team and see how everybody's doing, and if there's any issues that arise between now and September that we need to really address, then we might use it," the franchise's president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, told Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe in Paris during the Olympics.
"But right now, I'd say it's unlikely. We're still looking to sign a couple of Exhibit 10s that their most likely path will be to play in Maine. But we'll see."
Not only is it wise to preserve the roster flexibility the Celtics have, but they and anyone projecting if and how they might address their vacant roster spot must also be mindful that Boston's already spending $196.6 million in player salaries and is $7.6 million over the second apron.
If they sign someone before opening night against the Knicks on Oct. 22, in this author's opinion, Oshae Brissett is the most likely candidate to fill the position.
"The door is not closed fully," Brissett recently stated on his vlog, BrissyTV. He also called playing in Boston "the best season of my career," not only due to becoming an NBA champion but because "I grew so much as a player" while "practicing every single day with Hall of Famers."
However, with him seeking more playing time than the Celtics can offer him, the former Syracuse star may join Svi Mykhailiuk, who signed with the Jazz on a four-year, $15 million pact, in taking his talents elsewhere.
Keeping the roster as is to start the season not only maintains their current flexibility and avoids spending more on payroll and luxury tax penalties, but it also creates a path to playing time for Anton Watson, especially while Kristaps Porzingis recovers from offseason surgery after suffering a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon in the Celtics' 105-98 win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Boston inked Watson, who it selected 54th overall in this year's NBA draft, to a two-way deal earlier this month.
At Summer League, the six-foot-eight forward lived up to his scouting report, showcasing impressive defensive versatility. That includes making life difficult for Kel'el Ware when matched up in the low post against the seven-foot-center, who the Heat picked fifteenth overall in this year's draft, and thwarting attempts to beat him off the dribble.
"What sticks out is the defensive versatility and the strength physically to absorb drives, stay between his man and the rim without fouling," Celtics Summer League head coach D.J. MacLeay told this author during the team's stay in Sin City. "It is a unique skillset, and he has the potential to be a really unique defender for us."
Watson's usefulness as a facilitator, his impact as a savvy cutter off the ball, and his ability to finish well from around the basket were also on display.
It was also encouraging to see him operate more aggressively offensively as Summer League progressed, which he conveyed to this author was a goal of his after passing up opportunities to let it fly in his debut in Las Vegas.
While preserving a path to playing time in the NBA for Watson or bringing back Brissett seem preferable and more likely outcomes, if the reigning champions fill their final roster opening, Robert Covington is an intriguing free agent to consider.
An All-Defensive First Team selection for the 2017-18 campaign, at 33 years old, the six-foot-seven forward could replace Brissett as a taller wing that joins the extended rotation's "Stay Ready Group."
Since his inclusion in the trade that sent Jimmy Butler from the Timberwolves to the 76ers in 2018-19, the 11-year veteran has split time between multiple teams in four of the last six seasons.
After starting last year with the Clippers, he returned to Philadelphia via the deal that brought James Harden to Los Angeles. In 26 tilts with the Sixers, Covington averaged 4.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 16.1 minutes of playing time.
Not only is he at a stage where he figures to accept a limited role, but he's also a career 36.2 percent three-point shooter. With the 76ers, he converted an average of 1.8 attempts at a 35.4 percent clip. In 2022-23, he knocked down 39.7 percent of his 2.8 shots from beyond the arc as a member of the Clippers.
So, while Covington's not the slasher or high-flyer that Brissett is, he can contribute at both ends of the floor, providing defensive versatility and a splash of three-point shooting while representing someone who likely wouldn't complain about his role or subtract from the team chemistry and the positive work environment the Celtics work diligently to maintain.
