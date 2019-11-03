Utah
Jazz Jazz 4-3
94
November 3, 2019 - Final
Los Angeles
Clippers Clippers 5-2
105
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Jazz 20 21 28 25 94
Clippers 16 23 26 40 105
Points
Mitchell UTA
36
Assists
Mitchell UTA
6
Rebounds
Gobert UTA
14

Leonard's big fourth quarter lifts Clippers over Jazz

LOS ANGELES (AP) Kawhi Leonard showed just how much of a difference he can make for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Leonard scored 18 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Clippers to a 105-94 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Last Wednesday at Utah, the Jazz beat the Clippers by 15 points with Leonard sitting out. The following night, Leonard returned to the lineup and scored 38 points in a win over San Antonio.

''Great job, the last two games we just grinded out physical, hard playing defensive games,'' Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. ''I guess that's what Kawhi can do, really. I thought Kawhi and Lou Williams started running some good stuff together and we're going to get better and better at it.''

Against the Jazz, Leonard helped the Clippers erase a double-digit second-half deficit and remain unbeaten (4-0) at home. He shot just 9 for 26, but with the score tied at 86, Leonard scored six points to key a 19-8 run to close out the victory.

''I think it's just about taking advantage of the moment and not shying away,'' Leonard said. ''You're not gonna make every shot that you shoot to win a game or every shot in the fourth quarter, so to me it's about keep being aggressive and keep having fun.''

Montrezl Harrell. Who had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Clippers, was also singing Leonard's praises.

''Kawhi is a winner,'' Harrell said. ''He's a superstar and he knows how to win. He's won multiple big stages.''

Six of Harrell's rebounds were on the offensive end and came at a critical point in the game down the stretch.

''We got back in the game with second-chance points, crashing the glass and keeping the ball alive,'' Harrell said. ''I think a lot of our second -chance points really helped us in the game. We kept finding ways to get the ball and give ourselves an extra possession.''

Williams added 17 points for the Clippers

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 36 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 19.

''We made lots of little mess-ups and screw-ups late in the fourth quarter and that cost us the game,'' Mitchell said. ''They got loose balls and key rebounds and that pushed the lead up to six points. We have to find a way to close out games.''

After trailing by eight points in the opening quarter, the Clippers opened the second on a 20-4 run. Landry Shamet's 3-pointer gave Los Angeles a 36-24 lead with 4:53 to go. The Jazz responded with a 17-3 run to finish the quarter and Mitchell's basket in the final minute gave Utah a 41-39 lead at the break.

Both teams shot under 35 percent in the opening half. Leonard shot 1 for 9 in the first half and scored only five points.

LAC outrebounded the Utah 54-37 in the game and forced 14 turnovers.

''The difference was that they were able to get offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter,'' said Jazz coach Quin Snyder, whose team has dropped two straight. ''If you don't get defensive rebounds, it's a killer.''

TIP-INS

Jazz: Utah coach Quin Snyder served as an assistant for the Clippers for the 1992-93 season. ''It was a great experience for me to work with Coach Larry Brown and with so many others who went onto to have historic careers.'' ... The Jazz entered Sunday's game as the NBA's No. 1 defensive team, allowing 94 points per game.

Clippers: The Clippers have the fourth-best regular season record (407-239) since the start of the 2011-12 season. Only San Antonio, Golden State and Oklahoma City have more victories during that span.

MICHAEL JORDAN-KAWHI LEONARD-ALLEN IVERSON COMPARSIONS

In his availability prior to the game, Rivers compared Leonard to Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson. ''Kawhi's body type is more similar to Michael Jordan's than anyone in the league and Kawhi has the toughness of Allen Iverson.''

PAUL GEORGE UPDATE

''Paul is working hard and putting in a lot of `live' work,'' Doc Rivers said. ''We don't have a timeline on his return yet, but we'll be reassessing it next week.'' George was on the floor shooting and warming up with the Clippers prior to the game.''

ALL-TIME SIXTH MAN

Williams is the only player in NBA history to appear in 50 games and average 20-plus points per game in under 27 minutes per game.

IRON MAN JOE

Per Elias Sports Bureau, Utah forward Joe Ingles has now played 310-straight games, the longest active streak in the NBA. Also, since the start of the 2014-15 season, Ingles has played in more games (412) than anyone else in the NBA.

---

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers
@
  • The Clippers moved to 4-2 on the season with a 103-97 win over San Antonio on Thursday. Los Angeles is 3-0 on the road so far this season; the last time the Clippers began 4-0 at home in a season was during the 2013-14 season.
  • Kawhi Leonard has played five of Los Angeles' six games this season, scoring 146 points over those games. The only player in Clippers franchise history with more points through five career games with the team was Dominique Wilkins (149) in 1994.
  • Montrezl Harrell is shooting 74.2 percent (46/62) from the field this season, the highest mark by any player through six games in a season in the past 35 seasons (min. 60 FGA).
  • The Jazz have won six of their last seven games against the Clippers, scoring at least 110 points in all seven games. Utah has also made double-digit three-pointers in seven straight games against the Clippers, hitting 39.4 percent of its attempts from beyond the arc against LA over that time.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message