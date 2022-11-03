Skip to main content

Miles Bridges Pleads No Contest in Domestic Violence Felony

With a legal resolution now decided, Bridges will face additional scrutiny from the NBA

Miles Bridges was due in court today for the 4th time, or was it the 5th? Honestly, it's been hard to keep track with never ending rearranged court dates. However, on Thursday the 3rd of November ESPN's Baxter Holmes broke news that a legal resolution has been found.

Miles Bridges agreed to a "No-contest" plea to Califronia penal code section 273.5(a) which covers domestic violence toward a spouse or cohabitant. The two additional felony charges of child abuse “In circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury.” have been dismissed with the agreement and approval of Bridges former partner. The resulting please means Bridges has been charged with 3 year probation an no jail time as part of a deal with the prosecutors. 

In addition to probation, Bridges' has to undertake the following:

- Complete 52 weeks of domestic violence counselling

- 52 weeks of parenting classes

- Serve 100 hours of community service

- Undergo weekly narcotics testing with only marijuana allowed with a doctors prescription

- Not own any guns, ammunition or dangerous weapons

- He will pay a $300 restitution fine and a $500 domestic violence

- Stay at least 100 yards away from his former partner for 10 years

- Visitation for the children must be peacefully done through a neutral 3rd party

What next for Bridges and the Hornets?

The next step in this saga will be an investigation completed by the NBA. This will likely result in a heavy suspension, in the past the NBA's suspension for domestic violence has been between 6-24 games. However, it would not be a surprise to see Bridges handed the heaviest suspension in the history of the league.

The door might still be open for Bridges to return to the Hornets this season, they currently only have 14 players on the roster leaving a space for Bridges. Will ownership be willing to look past Bridges' behaviour? Will fans accept Bridges returning a to the Hornets? In a survey ran by All Hornets in August the results were almost exactly 50/50

bridges

