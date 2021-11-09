Lakers Carmelo Anthony says He is 'Adapting' to His Role After Big Game

Carmelo Anthony had a big game on Monday night against the Hornets and talked about his role as a player.

On Monday night, the Lakers played the Charlotte Hornets and even though the Lakers were able to take the lead multiple times, it was anyone's game. The Lakers kept finding themselves in a deficit, but the star of the night was none other than Carmelo Anthony.

After the game, Carmelo Anthony spoke with Dennis Scott from NBA TV about his role with the Lakers and his incredible night.

"I'm adapting, that all it's about. Adapting to my role, adapting to what this team needs from me. Knocking down shots when opportunities come. My teammates look forward to me scoring the basketball, they believe in me and that's what I'm here to do."

The confidence from Carmelo Anthony is seen on and off the court. On Monday night he scored 29 points and was 4 for 5 on free throws throughout 37 minutes of playing. According to Lakers reporter, Mike Trudell, Anthony is also extremely accurate at Staples Center.

With LeBron James out at the moment, being able to have a powerful player such as Anthony come off the bench is what will keep this team going. Carmelo Anthony continued and talked about the importance of his teammates being healthy.

"Well we got to get everyone back up first," said Anthony. "For the most part, we are going to take it one day, one game at a time, day to day. Learn from tonight, get better."

A humble response from a player who has once again proved why he is still in the league. Carmelo Anthony knows that the Lakers are still hurting right now, with LeBron James out and Anthony Davis being questionable each week.

This is a crucial time right now for the Lakers because even though LA is without a few of their starters, losing too many games this early into the season, could be hard to come back from. Either way, the Lakers got the job done.