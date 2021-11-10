Lakers Frank Vogel On Why Carmelo Anthony Will Not Be A Starter

Head Coach Frank Vogel told the media he loves the energy fans give Carmelo Anthony each time he comes off the bench and that's why he won't start him.

Monday night gave fans hope that even without their star, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony can hold it down. Even though he is not a starter, Anthony is a threat and potentially could win the NBA sixth man of the year award. After Monday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets, Frank Vogel told the media why he does not plan on making Carmelo Anthony a starter.

"Our crowd is amazing with him," said Vogel. "They're keeping him out of the starting lineup because of the energy we get when he checks in, is something that I don't want to mess with. Obviously, there's the temptation to move AD to the five, but I like what we're getting with him coming off the bench. We just gotta continue.

As much as fans might want to see some lineup changes, Frank Vogel is happy with where Carmelo Anthony is. He is electric for the Lakers. Being able to come off the bench and score almost 30 points makes Anthony a threat against any team the Lakers face.

Not only do his teammates love him for being able to make almost every three, but his timing is getting better and better when making shots. All around, Carmelo Anthony is one of the best things for the Lakers at this time.

As the season continues, it is crucial that Carmelo Anthony can keep this momentum and help the Lakers win.