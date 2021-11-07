Lakers: Montrezl Harrell Takes a Subtle Shot At His Former Team

Trez took a little bit of a jab at the Lakers in his postgame presser.

When the Lakers signed Montrezl Harrell back in November of 2020, they were hoping for a lot out of him. Frank Vogel and his team were looking for the same Harrell that tormented them with the Clippers the season prior, and the Harrell that bullied big guys around the rim.

What followed was a little bit of a soap opera with Harrell. The NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2019-20 spent a lot of time on the bench and even talked recently about feeling like he had the season off with the Lakers.

The Lakers chose to sign Andre Drummond in the middle of the season last year as well, which only took more playing time from Harrell. Now with the Wizards, Harrell took a little bit of a shot at his former team and his playing time.

The Lakers traded Harrell to Washington in the deal that brought Russell Westbrook over to Los Angeles. Harrell has been very good with the Wizards so far, putting up 18 points per game and playing close to 30 minutes per game.

The Lakers and Wizards do not match up again on the schedule until March. They'll play two times during that month, so it will be interesting to see how Harrell reacts against his former team.