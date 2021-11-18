Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker Needs to Start More Games

Not a lot went right for the Lakers on Wednesday night. Facing the defending World Champion Bucks, Los Angeles once again failed to get the three-point attempts to fall. Not only that, but they also didn't get to the free-throw line nearly as often as they would have liked. That led to Frank Vogel talking about bringing it up with the league.

But one thing that did go right was the performance of Talen Horton-Tucker. The almost 21-year-old guard scored 25 points to lead the Lakers and grabbed 12 rebounds in the process. He was one of the few bright spots in the loss.

But when the Lakers get LeBron James back into the lineup, things could get complicated for THT. He should be a starter given the way he has played since returning from a thumb injury, and Vogel acknowledged that.

Sometimes scoring off the bench is what you need. But he’s playing as good as anybody from a standpoint of both sides of the ball. What he’s given to us on defense and what he’s given to us on offense. So he’s been terrific in his first few games back and he’ll have a big role. He’s definitely made a case.

So far, THT is averaging 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in his three games since returning. Defensively, he adds more versatility to a Lakers team that has struggled to keep opposing teams from scoring.

But his spot in the starting lineup does seem to be in question as the Lakers get healthier. Obviously, having someone of his talent coming off of the bench would be huge for Vogel. But he's earned that spot.

LBJ coming back should only take some of the heat off of him and give him more opportunities. It might take adjustments from guys like Russell Westbrook, but it also allows for Anthony Davis to stay at the 5. Something that the Lakers have been trying to do all year.