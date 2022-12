As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.

DEC 1 KANYE, KIM AND CHRIS Kanye West's series of hateful and harmful public pronouncements are now entering the NBA world.

He is now claiming that wife Kim Kardashian cheated on him ... with Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul.

The controversial musician took to his recently reinstated Twitter account to declare, "Let's break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night."

And then he posted a photo of Paul.

With a sincere mention of the damage that this sort of thing can have on a locker room, on relationships, on people ... we now return you to your regularly scheduled basketball coverage.

NOV 26 JADEN HARDY KEEPS DOMINATING THE G LEAGUE

How many more putrid shooting performances must the Dallas Mavericks endure from Reggie Bullock Jr. and Tim Hardaway Jr. before they decide to give 20-year-old rookie Jaden Hardy a chance at real NBA minutes?

Through nine games with the Texas Legends, Hardy is leading the G League by averaging 29 points per game while shooting 54.8 percent from the field, 48.2 percent from deep (on 9.2 attempts per game) and 87.1 percent from the free-throw line. He's also averaging 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists as well.

Hardy would likely have his fair share of rookie mistakes if given some real run with the Mavs, but can anyone who has watched Dallas for the first 18 games of the regular season say that it could be any worse than what Bullock and Hardaway produce on most nights? We're willing to find out, and we think the Mavs should be too, as they're getting awfully close to "nothing to lose" territory – a place you never want to be when you have championship aspirations.

Hardy continued his G League Dominance on Saturday night as he dropped a career-high 41 points on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He shot 13-24 from the field, including 6-11 from deep. He also had six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes of action. For a young, energetic dude like Hardy to be shooting nearly 50 percent on 3s on more than nine attempts per game ... the Mavs should've called him up yesterday if we're being honest.

It's time to try something fresh and new.

Check out Hardy's recent 1-on-1 sit-down interview with DallasBaksetball.com here. Hardy talks about his relationships with Spencer Dinwiddie, Christian Wood and coach Jason Kidd, as well as what he's learned from watching Luka Doncic up close so far and much more.

NOV 22 NBA TRADE SCUTTLE

As the NBA’s February trade deadline inches closer by the day, trade rumors and speculation start to heat up.

We’ve written about the idea of the Dallas Mavericks taking a buy-low risk on Kyrie Irving, given the team’s limited ability to add a secondary star player next to Luka Doncic. Although it doesn’t seem likely that Dallas would take that risk, now would be the best time to do so given Irving’s current value.

“I can’t sit here and lie to you and say there's much value in trading for Kyrie,” said Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. “I’m on the phone with a lot of teams. His name is not really coming up, even for the Los Angeles Lakers who he was tied to for much of the offseason. That’s just not something I’m hearing right now.”

Meanwhile, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Atlanta Hawks could have a tough decision to make when it comes to John Collins, Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

”Following the four-year, $95 million extension with forward Following the four-year, $95 million extension with forward De’Andre Hunter, rival NBA executives believe Atlanta will likely have to part with either forward John Collins, swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic, or center Clint Capela to avoid looming luxury tax concerns next season.

”Of the three players listed, Bogdanovic is the most available, according to rival executives. Bogdanovic is owed $18 million this season and has an $18 million player option for the 2023-24 season.”

It has yet to be see how the Mavs fit into this season’s trade market given their lack of draft assets and young players, but at the very least, they should be keeping tabs on all the players listed above.

NOV 21 MAVS G LEAGUERS BALL OUT

If the Dallas Mavericks are desperate for some shooting for their upcoming three-game road trip, perhaps they should consider calling up two-way man Tyler Dorsey and rookie Jaden Hardy, who balled out for the Texas Legends on Monday night.

In a 141-133 win over the Lakeland Magic, Dorsey scored a team-high 41 points on 11-18 shooting, including 8-13 from deep. Dorsey scored 30 of his 41 points in the first half alone.

Hardy, who has been a top-5 scorer in the G League so far, finished with 25 points on 7-14 shooting, including 6-10 from 3-point range. The only blimp for Hardy’s night was seven turnovers.

Although it might not be realistic to expect the Mavs to throw Dorsey and Hardy into the fire so early in the season, if Dallas has more games like Sunday against the Denver Nuggets where three main players (Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr.) combine for 2-19 shooting in a loss … maybe it should become more realistic.

NOV 19 LUKA 'DAWK-ITCH'?? Dear ESPN,

You are the Worldwide Leader.

You have a multi-zillion-dollar partnership with the NBA.

Sports fans young and old look to you for information, intelligence and guidance.

It's time your on-air hosts figure out how to pronounce a name that has for half-a-decade been on the lips of "sports fans young and old'' - most of whom know how to say the words "Luka Doncic.''

It's not "Dawk-itch,” and while these sort of stumbles were barely acceptable and maybe even sort of cute five years ago, when the Dallas Mavericks rookie burst onto the scene and almost immediately became a perennial MVP candidate, there really should not be a commentator in your stable of professional broadcasters who should be asked to fake his or her way through a Doncic-related segment, as we just painfully watched Stephen A. Smith and Chris Russo did.

ESPN, the "Dawk-itch'' solution is a simple one: Either implore your commentators to be professionals, or leave it to the professionals.

Sincerely (and really sincerely, get your shit together), DallasBasketball.com.

NOV 18 HAWKS OPEN TO TRADING COLLINS?

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Atlanta Hawks are listening to trade proposals for versatile big man John Collins as the NBA trade season starts to heat up.

“The Hawks don’t have an imminent deal in place involving Collins, those sources say, and executives around the league believe a potential deal will be weeks and potentially months in the making ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline,” writes Charania.

The Dallas Mavericks have been linked to Collins in the past, so could that be the case again this season? We supposed that depends on where Dallas is in its Christian Wood journey later in the year. Wood has proven that he can be an effective player when given enough opportunity, but if the Mavs don’t think they’ll be able to retain him long-term, perhaps they try to make a play for Collins, who is under contract for three more seasons after this one. In theory, a trade package of Wood and Reggie Bullock for Collins would make sense.

NOV 17 JOKIC, MURRAY OUT VS. MAVS ON FRIDAY

The Mavs already knew they'd likely not see Nikola Jokic when they take on the Denver Nuggets on Friday night due to him being in the league's health and safety protocols. Not only will Jokic miss the game, but it was announced on Thursday that Jamal Murray will also be out. The Mavs and Nuggets play again on Sunday at American Airlines Center, so we'll see if anything changes with their availability between now and then.

Although this might seem like Dallas catching a break, the Mavs have underperformed against undermanned teams all season so far, so it won't be a walk in the park. After taking off one game due to rest, Luka Doncic should be back and ready to roll for the weekend's mini series with Denver.

NOV 17 KYRIE SET TO MAKE RETURN FOR BROOKLYN

After missing eight consecutive games for posting antisemitic material on social media, Kyrie Irving is set to make his return to the Brooklyn Nets as early as Sunday, according to a report from Shams Charania. Irving is "expected to be cleared to play Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies."

Also stated in the report: "Sources close to the Nets and the league say that both sides are happy with what Irving has done throughout the process, especially given the number of community leaders he has met with."

Irving might be coming back for Brooklyn, but is the clock on his Nets' tenure ticking? Unless the Nets plan on giving Irving a contract extension, they might be better served trying to find a trade partner for him before the February deadline.

NOV 16 MAVS FALL TO ROCKETS WITHOUT LUKA

The Mavs fell to 8-6 on the season on Wednesday night when they lost to the 3-12 Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center, 101-92. Yes, Dallas was without MVP candidate Luka Doncic, who leads the league in scoring. Yes, Dallas was on the second night of a back-to-back coming off a 103-101 win over the Los Angeles Clippers the night before.

And yet ... the Mavs still found a way to lose in the most disappointing fashion possible. Dallas Basketball Editor-In-Chief Dalton Trigg broke down the game and other NBA action on the Mavs Step Back Podcast:

NOV 10 PICKLEBALL MERGER Major League Pickleball and the Professional Pickleball Association Tour’s VIBE Pickleball League are merging to form a "global, co-ed, team-based league,'' with some huge sports celebrities involved.

Among them: Dallas Mavs owner Mark Cuban, who started up as an owner with VIBE, and LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Tom Brady, who started up as owners in MLP.

Pickleball is, as you may know, just about the hottest new thing going in sports ... as just confirmed, in a sense, by the investments from the likes of the aforementioned.

NOV 8 MAVS-MAGIC TIPOFF TIME CHANGED

Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the NBA adjusted the tipoff time when the Dallas Mavericks take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The game will now begin at 4:30 p.m. CST.

The Mavs will be without Christian Wood (left knee sprain) for their two-game Eastern Conference road trip. He was added to Dallas' injury report after sustaining a left knee sprain during the team's 96-94 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Tim Hardaway Jr. was also added to the injury report after suffering a left hip strain against the Nets. His injury was far more obvious than Wood's given that Hardaway was unable to return to action and there was a stoppage in play.

NOV 7 LATEST ON NBA RUMORS WITH NETS, LAKERS

According to a report from LJ Ellis of SpursTalk, the Los Angeles Lakers might be zeroing in on the San Antonio Spurs as Russell Westbrook's trade destination.

“According to a source, the Los Angeles Lakers have targeted Richardson and McDermott in a trade that would involve Russell Westbrook,” wrote Ellis. “However, talks haven’t gained traction because the Lakers are only willing to relinquish a pair of second round picks in return for both players.”

Ellis goes on to say that the Spurs would likely buyout Westbrook's contract if a trade happened. Would the Dallas Mavericks potentially be interested in adding Westbrook via trade or buyout? Dallas Basketball's Dalton Trigg discussed that scenario on today's Mavs Step Back Podcast.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets gave Kyrie Irving an extensive list of "remedial measures" to accomplish before the team will consider reinstating him. According to our buddy and NBA reporter Marc Stein, this could all lead to Irving being released by the Nets before it's said and done.

There is growing pessimism in various corners of the league that Kyrie Irving will ever play for the Nets again," writes Stein in his newsletter. "There is a feeling among some close to the process, I'm told, that the list was crafted with the knowledge that Irving would be unlikely to complete all six and thus could conceivably subject himself to potential outright release."

NOV 5 MAVS STREAKING; WRIGHT SHINES FOR LEGENDS

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Toronto Raptors in a thrilling 111-110 win at American Airlines Center on Friday night. Luka Doncic became just the second player in league history behind Wilt Chamberlain to start a season with eight consecutive scoring 30+ points. Doncic finished the night with 35 points on just 15 shot attempts in 37 minutes. His magical night showcased multiple tough shots, including a running hook-shot that he gave us a glimpse of during EuroBasket play for Slovenia over the summer.

After starting the season 1-2, the Mavs have now won four out of their last five games and three in a row. They'll look to make it four consecutive wins against the dysfunctional Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at AAC.

Meanwhile, Mavs' rookie Jaden Hardy and two-way contract player McKinley Wright IV had themselves a night as well for the Texas Legends. Against the Austin Spurs, Hardy, who was on a G League assignment last night, finished with 23 points on 7-17 shooting. Wright was able to get into the paint at will and ended up with 29 points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal in the 120-113 season-opening win. He shot 10-18 from the field.

NOV 4 NBA THURSDAY NIGHT RECAP + FRIDAY SLATE PREVIEW

Dalton Trigg is back with another episode of “Morning Coffee” with Mavs Step Back to recap all the action from Thursday night’s as well as look ahead to what’s in store for Friday night.

The defending-champion Golden State Warriors lost to the Orlando Magic on Thursday, dropping their record to 3-6 on the young season. The Magic are a young and talented team, as the Dallas Mavericks found out on Sunday when they had to grind out a 114-105 win, but giving up 130 point to them as Golden State did seems egregious.

Listen here for the recap of that game, Nikola Jokic joining Luka Doncic as the second NBA player to be mentioned alongside Wilt Chamberlain this week, a preview of the Mavs’ matchup with the red-hot Toronto Raptors, the Brooklyn Nets suspending Kyrie Irving and much more!

NOV 3 CUBAN'S AN OWNER!

The VIBE Pickleball League is announcing it is launching and the league has its first team owner: Dallas Mavericks billionaire boss Mark Cuban.

“Just like millions of other Americans, I’ve been following pickleball over the past few years, and I couldn’t pass up the chance to invest in the fastest growing game in the country,” Cuban said in a statement. “VIBE presents an unparalleled opportunity to launch a new pro league that will feature the best-of-the-best in a highly competitive setting. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The VIBE Pickleball League will apparently have national TV contracts, all part of the growing phenomenon of the tennis-like sport.

NOV 3 NBA WEDNESDAY NIGHT RECAP

The NBA was busy on Wednesday night, as 11 games took place. Luka Doncic joined Wilt Chamberlain in rare scoring history to start a season as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz 103-100 at American Airlines Center. Christian Wood and Spencer Dinwiddie combined for 41 points to help Doncic out.

Meanwhile, don’t look now, but LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are streaking, as they’ve now won two games in a row after Wednesday’s overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Matt Ryan played the hero role at the end of regulation, as he hit an off-balanced 3-pointer from the corner to send the game into OT.

Listen to today’s episode of “Morning Coffee” with Mavs Step Back as Dalton Trigg recaps those two games, plus the other nine that took place:

NOV 2 RECAP OF TUESDAY NIGHT’S NBA SLATE

Dalton Trigg recaps the NBA’s Tuesday night slate, which includes the continued struggles of the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.

Fresh off of parting ways with coach Steve Nash, the Nets fell apart in the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bull as Zach LaVine dominated. The defending-champion Warriors fell to 3-5 on the season and 0-4 on the road in a loss to the Miami Heat.

Those two games and all of the rest are covered right here:

Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com all day Wednesday for gameday coverage as the Dallas Mavericks prepare to take on the Utah Jazz.

NOV 1 NBA ROUNDUP; LOOK AHEAD TO MAVS-JAZZ

Dalton Trigg breaks down all the action that took place in the NBA last night on the Mavs Step Back Podcast. Topics include the surging Utah Jazz blew out the Memphis Grizzlies, Trae Young had a game to forget in the Atlanta Hawks’ blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors, Giannis Antetokounmpo helped the Milwaukee Bucks outlast the young Detroit Pistons to remain unbeaten, and much, much more!

Listen to the entire Monday night slate roundup, plus a look ahead to the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the Jazz on Wednesday, right here:

