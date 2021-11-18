Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Report: OG Anunoby Could Be Out For 'A While'

    The Toronto Raptors think OG Anunoby could be sidelined for a while with a left hip pointer injury he suffered in practice
    The Toronto Raptors got hit with a little friendly fire earlier this week and now could be without OG Anunoby for "a while," Raptors coach Nick Nurse told reporters in Utah.

    The 24-year-old forward suffered a hip pointer injury in practice earlier this week, Nurse told reporters. 

    He had been listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Utah Jazz, but clearly, the injury is worse than initially thought and now Anunoby has been ruled out for at least Thursday's game.

    Toronto will also be without both Precious Achiuwa who had been listed as questionable. He's been battling right shoulder tendinitis and has missed the last two games.

    Chris Boucher, however, will return to the lineup after a one-game absence due to a back injury.

    Between Pascal Siakam's shoulder surgery, Fred VanVleet's brief absence, and now Anunoby's hip injury, the Raptors have had their core five including Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes healthy for just three games.

