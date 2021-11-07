Pascal Siakam is Back: What Does it Mean for Everyone Else?

The goal coming into the season for the Toronto Raptors was to tread water for the first month of the season until they could get healthy. It was always going to be a daunting task and part of the reason people were so down on the team coming into the year. How would this team that lacks so much offensive firepower get by without its best player Pascal Siakam? In a league that’s so star-oriented, that’s no easy task.

But now, less than a month into the season and well ahead of schedule, Siakam is finally back, joining a 6-4 Raptors team that has so far defied expectations.

“I can't wait,” Siakam said following Saturday’s practice. “I wanted to be out there throughout the whole process but I’m excited to be back out there and just be with your teammates and do whatever I can to help.”

On Sunday, Siakam is going to be on a bit of a minutes restriction and will certainly be working through a few things for the next week or so. While his shoulder is at or near 100%, his conditioning isn’t exactly where he wants it to be right now, he said. Could he use a few more days of practice? Probably. But easing him in with some real game reps should do just fine, he said.

Whenever he is back to full strength, Siakam should be a real difference-maker for this Raptors team on both ends of the court. They’ve already been among the league’s top defensive units, using their length and versatility to get in passing lanes and create turnovers and Siakam just adds another long, skilled, and smart defender to the mix.

“I think that's what I'm probably most excited about now," said Raptors coach Nick Nurse "It gives us another really good defending wing in that rotation."

The biggest difference, however, will come at the other end of the court where the Raptors are getting back their best offensive weapon. Toronto’s offense was 8.5 points per 100 possessions better with Siakam on the floor last season, the highest of anyone on the team, and the half-court offense was 5.5 points per 100 possessions better with Siakam on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass. That was all in a tumultuous season where Siakam saw his three-point shooting plummet from the mid-30% in 2018-19 and 2019-20 to sub-30% last season.

“I would imagine he will shoot the ball a lot better this year than a year ago because I think he does it right,” said Nurse who literally wrote a book on shooting. “He’s working hard and I think there will be opportunities there. I think he’ll have some good looks this year. I think our offence and spacing and things like that are improving. It still needs some work but it’s improving.”

The big question for Toronto now is what happens to the rotation when Siakam gets fully healthy. Nurse suggested possibly changing the starting lineup every night based on defensive assignments. He’s mentioned this last season, though has never actually followed through with it. It likely won't happen again this year.

One possibility (and the most popular on Twitter) is to just take out the weakest starter right now Precious Achiuwa, play small, and throw the best five players, Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, and Siakam on the court together and figure out the rest later. The Raptors have shied away from that kind of lineup so far this season, playing without Achiuwa or Khem Birch for just 23 possessions, per Cleaning the Glass. Siakam’s return does, however, open the door to it, Nurse said.

“I don't see it as being that small when you're talking about Scottie, OG, (and) Pascal. That's pretty good size,” Nurse said.

The Raptors tried a similar lineup last season, going with Kyle Lowry, VanVleet, Norman Powell, Anunoby, and Siakam for a little while, but that small-ball lineup was really small with the 6-foot-3 Powell playing small forward compared to this season with the 6-foot-7 Barnes in his place.

The problem with that configuration is it means Achiuwa and Birch are both coming off the bench together and that’s not a good fit. Toronto has played just six possessions this season with that configuration and it’s probably something Nurse will try to avoid.

That leaves Trent and Barnes fighting for one spot.

The argument in favor of Trent comes down to fit with the starting lineup. He’d bring a little more floor spacing and should have an easier time getting his shot off surrounded by other skilled scorers than he would in the second unit where he’d be asked to create for himself a little more. Barnes also has a history of coming off the bench dating back to his college days where he started in just seven of his 24 games at Florida State despite being the Seminoles' best player.

Conversely, the argument in favor of starting Barnes comes down to his lack of fit with the second unit. He and fellow rookie Dalano Banton both struggle to space the floor and don’t seem like a good match together off the bench. Trent, however, would bring a little more offensive firepower and floor spacing alongside Banton, Svi Mykhailiuk, and presumably Birch.

Personally, I’d go with Barnes in the starting lineup for the reasons above. What Nurse decides, though, is still up in the air and could look totally different in a few weeks with a little bit of tinkering.

Ultimately, as Nurse said earlier in the week, all this planning is usually for naught. Someone will struggle in early action or get into foul trouble and all that planning ends up getting thrown out the window in a hurry. What Siakam's return really means is Toronto is getting its best player back and adding a ton of talent to a group that's already looked very impressive so far.

