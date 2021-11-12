Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    OG Anunoby Showed Andre Drummond The Perils of Switching 1 through 5
    OG Anunoby Showed Andre Drummond The Perils of Switching 1 through 5

    The Toronto Raptors took advantage of the Philadelphia 76ers switching Thursday night, isolating OG Anunoby on Andre Drummond to clinch victory
    Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors took advantage of the Philadelphia 76ers switching Thursday night, isolating OG Anunoby on Andre Drummond to clinch victory

    The Toronto Raptors are well aware of the perils of switching one through five with a traditional center.

    It's why they've pushed the limits of their roster this season, going almost exclusively without a center and using four or sometimes five uber switchable wings that can truly guard almost everyone on the court. So when the Philadelphia 76ers decided to switch Andre Drummond onto OG Anunoby late on Thursday night, the Raptors began salivating.

    The first time, Anunoby called for a screen from Precious Achiuwa, isolated on Drummond, and began attacking downhill. When the 76ers converged, he found Gary Trent Jr. in the corner for three.

    "That was good to see. I think it helped that we got him a little more faced up instead of back to the basket and working in tight quarters," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

    On the following possession, Anunoby was even more aggressive. He again found himself isolated against Drummond and this time stretched the 6-foot-10 center as far away from the basket as he possibly could. Then, again, he bolted by Drummond, attacking the basket and waiting for the help to come. When it did, he kicked the ball out to Fred VanVleet who hit the dagger Thursday night with another three-pointer.

    "He knew exactly what he was going to do on that last one," Nurse said. "I think he knew the convergence was going to come and he was going to find somebody out there and he threw a bullet. A big hit by Freddy."

    That's the next step in Anunoby's offensive development. He's become a very good post-up playmaker, finding cutters with his back to the basket, but Toronto wants to get him playmaking as an attacker. It's one thing to be able to get to the basket and score, but it's another when defenses have to worry about kick-out passes, nervous to bring help knowing you're damned if you do and damned if you don't. 

    When Anunoby figures that out and can match his playmaking with his offensive attacking, the Raptors will really have a multi-headed offensive monster that'll be very tough to contain.

