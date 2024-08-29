Spurs Starter, Thursday, August 29, 2024: Spurs Wish Devin Vassell Happy Birthday
Happy Thursday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your afternoon Spurs Starter.
As the regular season inches closer, the San Antonio Spurs have begun to get back in the gym, but in between their workouts last week, they made sure to celebrate one player in particular: Devin Vassell.
And why? His age now matches his number.
Vassell turned 24 last Friday, but the video of the team's mini-celebration — complete with a song, cupcakes and candles – surfaced this week. It makes Vassell one of four 24-year olds on the Spurs.
San Antonio remains one of the youngest teams in the league, but now with Vassell one year older, they have just a little more experience.
Now, here are the headlines:
THE NEWS
THE SCHEDULE
There are 54 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
THE CLOSER
