Inside The Spurs

Spurs Starter, Wednesday, August 28, 2024: Spurs Promote 3 Executives to Vice President Positions

Your daily briefing on what's going on with the San Antonio Spurs, including news, draft & more.

Matt Guzman

Dec 13, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; A general view of the San Antonio Spurs logo on the court prior to a game between the Spurs and the LA Clippers at Frost Bank Center.
Dec 13, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; A general view of the San Antonio Spurs logo on the court prior to a game between the Spurs and the LA Clippers at Frost Bank Center. / Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Happy Wednesday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your afternoon Spurs Starter.

As the San Antonio Spurs continue to march toward training camp and the start of the 2024-25 regular season, the focus remains on the players and the product they'll present on opening night, but behind the scenes, the Silver & Black have remained active.

As announced by the team via press release, three "key executives" were promoted to vice president-level positions.

Lindsay Beale, Joe Donnelly and Chris Monroe — all of which have at least 14 years of experience with SS&E — will now serve as the Vice President of Business Development and Austin Spurs Business Operations, Vice President of Corporate Development and Vice President of Membership, respectively.

READ MORE: Spurs Focused On Finding 'Balance' in Austin Market Expansion

With their new roles, the trio will continue working behind the scenes to foster sales growth and strategy, among other responsibilities. And given the many years they've already spent with the organization, their sticking around is certainly a good thing for the team.

“We are incredibly proud to elevate Lindsay, Joe and Chris to vice president-level positions within SS&E,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. “Their exceptional leadership, coupled with their deep understanding of our organization's core values of integrity, success and caring, has been instrumental to our continued growth and achievements."

Now, here are the headlines:

THE NEWS

1. READ: WHAT MAKES A 'SPORTS SUPERHERO' WITH 2 AUTHORS

Rich Korson and Josh Bycel recently released their new graphic novel, "Sports Superheroes Volume 1: Stephen Curry" detailing the rise of the Golden State Warriors star, which brings to mind a unique question: What makes a superhero?

Read the full story at the link above.

2. READ: A MENTOR-MENTEE DUO TO WATCH IN SAN ANTONIO

For fourth-overall pick Stephon Castle, having a valuable mentor could be crucial as he begins his NBA career.

Read the full story at the link above.

3. READ: DEVIN VASSELL CONTINUES ASCENT TOWARD SECONDARY STAR STATUS

Now entering a five-year extension where he's set to be a featured scorer next to Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell has a lot more to prove, but he's ready for the challenge.

Read the full story at the link above.

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) dribbles in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Frost Bank Center.
Mar 25, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) dribbles in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

THE DRAFT

Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:

Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle

Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez

Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram

THE SCHEDULE

There are 55 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.

Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:

San Antonio Spurs Preseason

Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)

Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)

San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule

Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets

Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks

Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers

Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers

Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies

Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break

Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons

March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers

April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors

AROUND THE NBA

Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:

Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.

THE CLOSER

Check out our homepage for more news and follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for tuning in and enjoy the rest of your Wednesday.

  • Subscribe To Our Newsletter Here
Published |Modified
Matt Guzman

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News