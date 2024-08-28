Spurs Starter, Wednesday, August 28, 2024: Spurs Promote 3 Executives to Vice President Positions
As the San Antonio Spurs continue to march toward training camp and the start of the 2024-25 regular season, the focus remains on the players and the product they'll present on opening night, but behind the scenes, the Silver & Black have remained active.
As announced by the team via press release, three "key executives" were promoted to vice president-level positions.
Lindsay Beale, Joe Donnelly and Chris Monroe — all of which have at least 14 years of experience with SS&E — will now serve as the Vice President of Business Development and Austin Spurs Business Operations, Vice President of Corporate Development and Vice President of Membership, respectively.
READ MORE: Spurs Focused On Finding 'Balance' in Austin Market Expansion
With their new roles, the trio will continue working behind the scenes to foster sales growth and strategy, among other responsibilities. And given the many years they've already spent with the organization, their sticking around is certainly a good thing for the team.
“We are incredibly proud to elevate Lindsay, Joe and Chris to vice president-level positions within SS&E,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. “Their exceptional leadership, coupled with their deep understanding of our organization's core values of integrity, success and caring, has been instrumental to our continued growth and achievements."
Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle
- Stephon Castle, With Humility, Is Ready For Rookie Season
- Stephon Castle's Fitting Connection to Tim Duncan
- Who Should Spurs' Starting Point Guard Be On Opening Night?
- How Will Chris Paul Mentor Stephon Castle?
Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez
Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram
- Despite Loss, Spurs Looking to Finish Summer League Strong
- Who Deserves 2-Way Contracts After Summer League?
- Harrison Ingram Ready To ‘Achieve His Dreams’ After Signing With Spurs
THE SCHEDULE
There are 55 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
