Last season, the Silver & Black found a way to better represent the city of San Antonio at Frost Bank Center with what they called the Spurs Culinary Residency Program — an initiative set to enter its fourth season.
This year, 12 restaurants will be invited to showcase some of their top dishes — and can apply online through Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m — as a way for fans to taste some different cuisine during home games.
“With the Spurs Culinary Residency program, we've made it our mission to cultivate San Antonio's culinary landscape by empowering local restaurants," Associate Director of Culinary Experience at Spurs Sports & Entertainment Kevin Barker said. "The city has such a vibrant local food scene and there's always more to discover."
Eight restaurants were selected for the 2023-24 season — a few of which have since been offered full-time locations based on fan reception — and this year, the field will be expanding. Restaurants that are selected will work with the Spurs and Aramark to develop a rotating schedule that will give each kitchen nine home games to showcase their menus.
"By expanding the program from eight to 12 restaurants, we can give more fans the experience of trying our city’s unique flavors," Barker said. "while supporting the entrepreneurial spirit that makes San Antonio special."
Local kitchens are encouraged to apply up until the deadline, and with potentially a full-time location at stake, it certainly seems like a no-brainer.
THE NEWS
1. READ: WHAT'S GOING ON WITH SPURS ROSTER; WHAT SCENARIOS EXIST?
The San Antonio Spurs are continuing to trek toward contention, but remain one of the league's youngest squads — an indication of their patient approach. That isn't a negative thing, but it can be confusing, so here's what you need to know.
2. WATCH: WHO DESERVES 2-WAY CONTRACTS AFTER SUMMER LEAGUE?
Zach Collins struggled to play the way he was expected to alongside Victor Wembanyama last season, leaving his immediate future unclear — yet currently guaranteed. That makes next year especially important.
3. READ: INSPIRED BY IDOL, BLAKE WESLEY STRIVES TO GIVE BACK TO YOUTH
San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley remembers when he was a kid wanting to be like some of his basketball idols. Now that he's achieved that goal, he strives to give back to kids who think the same of him.
THE DRAFT
Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:
Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle
- Stephon Castle, With Humility, Is Ready For Rookie Season
- Stephon Castle's Fitting Connection to Tim Duncan
Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez
Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram
THE SCHEDULE
There are 92 days until opening night of the 2024-25 season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule has yet to be released, but the entire preseason schedule — also still a ways away — has. There, the team will get its first chance to hit the floor with a complete roster.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for those games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff at 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
AROUND THE NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
- 'We Need Him!' Jrue Holiday Speaks on Kevin Durant's Injuries
- TNT to Match Amazon's TV Deal; NBA Now 'In Review'
- Dennis Schröder to be Germany Flag Bearer at Olympics
- Reed Sheppard Earns Summer-League 1st Team Nod
- Celtics Sign Sam Hauser to 4-Year Contract Extension
