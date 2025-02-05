Wizards Vs. Nets Preview: Battle For the Bottom
The Washington Wizards are hoping to continue their winning ways tonight as they travel to the Big Apple to take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.
The Wizards are fresh off of their second 16-game losing streak of the season, but they avoided franchise infamy by being the team to have the longest skid by itself with a win on Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road. Then, they grabbed another victory against the Charlotte Hornets two nights ago at the Spectrum Center.
Now, the Wizards will look to win three straight games for the first time this season as they visit the Nets.
This could be the last game for several Wizards on the roster with the trade deadline looming tomorrow, so Washington needs to savor one of its last true winnable games this season with a roster mixed in with veterans.
The Nets are also coming off a game last night against the Houston Rockets, so the Wizards will have the fresher legs, giving them a chance to take advantage.
Wizards vs. Nets Information
- Date, Location: Wednesday, Feb. 5, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Wizards vs. Nets Injury Report
Washington Wizards
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - torn ACL)
- PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
- C Alex Sarr (OUT - ankle)
Brooklyn Nets
- SF Maxwell Lewis (OUT - fractured left tibia)
- SF Bojan Bogdanovic (OUT - foot)
- SG Cam Thomas (OUT - hamstring)
- PF Noah Clowney (OUT - ankle)
- SF Cam Johnson (OUT - ankle)
- C Day'Ron Sharpe (OUT - hamstring)
Wizards vs. Nets Projected Starting Lineups
Washington Wizards
- PG Jordan Poole
- SG Bilal Coulibaly
- SF Kyshawn George
- PF Kyle Kuzma
- C Jonas Valanciunas
Brooklyn Nets
- PG D'Angelo Russell
- SG Keon Johnson
- SF Jalen Wilson
- PF Ziaire Williams
- C Nic Claxton
