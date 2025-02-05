Inside The Wizards

Wizards Vs. Nets Preview: Battle For the Bottom

The Washington Wizards head up north to face the Brooklyn Nets.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 14, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Dariq Whitehead (0) blocks a shot attempt by Washington Wizards guard Johnny Davis (1) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Dariq Whitehead (0) blocks a shot attempt by Washington Wizards guard Johnny Davis (1) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are hoping to continue their winning ways tonight as they travel to the Big Apple to take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.

The Wizards are fresh off of their second 16-game losing streak of the season, but they avoided franchise infamy by being the team to have the longest skid by itself with a win on Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road. Then, they grabbed another victory against the Charlotte Hornets two nights ago at the Spectrum Center.

Now, the Wizards will look to win three straight games for the first time this season as they visit the Nets.

This could be the last game for several Wizards on the roster with the trade deadline looming tomorrow, so Washington needs to savor one of its last true winnable games this season with a roster mixed in with veterans.

The Nets are also coming off a game last night against the Houston Rockets, so the Wizards will have the fresher legs, giving them a chance to take advantage.

Wizards vs. Nets Information

  • Date, Location: Wednesday, Feb. 5, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Wizards vs. Nets Injury Report

Washington Wizards

  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - torn ACL)
  • PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
  • C Alex Sarr (OUT - ankle)

Brooklyn Nets

  • SF Maxwell Lewis (OUT - fractured left tibia)
  • SF Bojan Bogdanovic (OUT - foot)
  • SG Cam Thomas (OUT - hamstring)
  • PF Noah Clowney (OUT - ankle)
  • SF Cam Johnson (OUT - ankle)
  • C Day'Ron Sharpe (OUT - hamstring)

Wizards vs. Nets Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

Brooklyn Nets

  • PG D'Angelo Russell
  • SG Keon Johnson
  • SF Jalen Wilson
  • PF Ziaire Williams
  • C Nic Claxton

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News