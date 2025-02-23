Wizards Face Major Divisional Test
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Washington Wizards are back out on the road tonight as they take on the division rival Orlando Magic at the Kia Center.
The Wizards have the league's worst record at 9-46, but they should look to be competitive against one of their biggest rivals.
The Magic also find themselves under .500 as they try to fight to get in the top six in the Eastern Conference standings to avoid participating in the Play-In Tournament.
A Wizards win would make the Magic's path a little harder to avoid that fate, so they will do what it takes to try and weaken their rival in the long run.
Washington is expected to roll out the same starting lineup as it did in its first game after the All-Star break against the Milwaukee Bucks. The main change comes with trade deadline acquisition Khris Middleton entering the starting five with Jordan Poole, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr.
The Wizards would love to win, but if they can still have a positive developmental game, they can leave Orlando knowing that the team is better than it was before tipoff.
Wizards vs. Magic Information
- Date, Location: Sunday, February 23 - Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Wizards vs. Magic Injury Report
Washington Wizards
SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
SF Justin Champagnie (QUESTIONABLE - post-traumatic headache)
PG Malcolm Brogdon (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
Orlando Magic
PG Jalen Suggs (OUT - quad)
C Moe Wagner (OUT - torn ACL)
Wizards vs. Magic Projected Starting Lineups
Washington Wizards
- PG Jordan Poole
- SG Bilal Coulibaly
- SF Khris Middleton
- PF Kyshawn George
- C Alex Sarr
Orlando Magic
- PG Cole Anthony
- SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
