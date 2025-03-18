Wizard Rookie Breaks Franchise Legend's Record
In the NBA, one can model their game after some of the game's best players. That is a great idea to have initially started as they begin their careers. However, it is also good to simply be yourself and form your own way of playing the game. Washington Wizards rookie Kyshawn George has been doing a little bit of both in this regard.
George has been a bright spot this season for the Wizards. As he is just a rookie in his first season in the league, he is already one of the best players on the team. He also is one of the best defenders in the league as well. He honestly can guard every position on the floor any given night.
However, when it comes to George, while we appreciate his defensive efforts, his offensive efforts may excel even more as he continues to flourish for the Wizards. He has shot the ball extremely well thus far this season, particularly from beyond the arc. He truly feels like an upgrade from Kyle Kuzma.
He has been so impressive from beyond the arc. George, along with Bub Carrington, may be the second coming of the Splash Brothers. George has worked hard immediately in his NBA career. As he has done so, he has become the fastest Washington Wizards rookie to notch over 100 career NBA threes at just 59 games.
The previous franchise record for the least amount of games to make over 100 three-pointers was held by Wizards legend Bradley Beal. That is certainly a great company to be mentioned in and an even greater honor to beat Beal's franchise record.
George may have a future of being invited to participate in the NBA Three-Point contest if he continues along this path.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!