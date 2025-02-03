Inside The Wizards

Wizards Stay Level in Power Rankings Despite Win vs. Wolves

The Washington Wizards are staying in the basement in the latest NBA power rankings.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) goes to the basket past Washington Wizards guard Carlton Carrington (8) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) goes to the basket past Washington Wizards guard Carlton Carrington (8) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are feeling good after a win over the weekend against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The victory marks the sixth for the Wizards this season, which still has them with the worst record in the NBA.

That's why the Wizards remained No. 30 in ClutchPoints reporter Brett Siegel's weekly power rankings.

"Speaking of the worst record in the NBA — the Washington Wizards everybody! Out of nowhere, the Wizards snapped their 16-game losing streak on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past week. How this happened is puzzling, but hey, make it seven wins for the Wizards this year! One more win for Washington and they can avoid having the fewest wins in a single season in NBA history," Siegel writes.

The teams with the Wizards in the bottom five include the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets, all of whom will be competing in the lottery with Washington.

At this point, the Wizards have fallen so far beneath their competition for the top pick that they don't even need to make a concerted effort to have the worst team in the league. They will fight tooth and nail to get wins down the stretch, but the talent level is so far off the beaten path compared to the other teams that it will result in losses anyway.

This means the Wizards can just focus on playing their younger guys in hopes that they will develop into rotation-caliber players for a good team someday down the line.

The Wizards have four games coming up this week. It starts with winnable contests against the Charlotte Hornets tonight and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday before the team faces a back-to-back at home on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Saturday to face the Atlanta Hawks.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News