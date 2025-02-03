Wizards Stay Level in Power Rankings Despite Win vs. Wolves
The Washington Wizards are feeling good after a win over the weekend against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The victory marks the sixth for the Wizards this season, which still has them with the worst record in the NBA.
That's why the Wizards remained No. 30 in ClutchPoints reporter Brett Siegel's weekly power rankings.
"Speaking of the worst record in the NBA — the Washington Wizards everybody! Out of nowhere, the Wizards snapped their 16-game losing streak on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past week. How this happened is puzzling, but hey, make it seven wins for the Wizards this year! One more win for Washington and they can avoid having the fewest wins in a single season in NBA history," Siegel writes.
The teams with the Wizards in the bottom five include the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets, all of whom will be competing in the lottery with Washington.
At this point, the Wizards have fallen so far beneath their competition for the top pick that they don't even need to make a concerted effort to have the worst team in the league. They will fight tooth and nail to get wins down the stretch, but the talent level is so far off the beaten path compared to the other teams that it will result in losses anyway.
This means the Wizards can just focus on playing their younger guys in hopes that they will develop into rotation-caliber players for a good team someday down the line.
The Wizards have four games coming up this week. It starts with winnable contests against the Charlotte Hornets tonight and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday before the team faces a back-to-back at home on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Saturday to face the Atlanta Hawks.
