2025 NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Walter Nolen What Bengals' Pass Rush is Missing?
Walter Nolen is a former 5 star recruit from the state of Tennessee. He initially played for Texas A&M but transferred to Ole Miss for the 2024 season.
Nolen then went on to become a consensus first team All-American for the Rebels. Nolen measures in at 6-foot-3, 293 pounds. That is a tad slim for an NFL defensive tackle.
Let's take a look at the film:
Where He Excels
- Explosive and twitchy athleticism that allows him to fire off of the ball.
- Working with Nolen’s twitchy lower half is a powerful upper half that allows him to bench press guards and get knock back on contact.
- Not only is he twitchy as an athlete, but he has some flexibility to him as well. For a big body he can turn a corner. He also has good balance to keep himself upright when put into bad positions.
- Utilizes a shimmy and stutter as a pass rusher to change the timing of his rush and keep OL off balance.
- Has a motor that runs white hot. When he’s on the field he will be giving it everything he’s got. This can lead to late sacks and give him quite a bit of range as a defensive tackle.
Areas of Concern
- Weirdly does not maintain contact on his bull rush. He punches rather than keeping his arm extended which can allow offensive linemen to get back into plays a little but easier. These punches can be devastating but it creates a lot of variance in his bull rush.
- Does not have the best anchor in the run game and was moved against double teams fairly often. Could even get torqued out of his gap when blocked one on one as well.
- Reported off field concerns, but unclear if that's a real issue or not.
Overall Thoughts
Nolen is a violent and twitchy athlete who can create havoc as a defensive tackle.
As a pass rusher he can utilize his get off, power, and flexibility to win and turn those wins into quarterback hits and sacks. He understands how to utilize tempo on his rushes to get linemen to overset and give him a clear way to win across their face.
Nolen has a very powerful club move to help him win inside or outside, but until he turns his bull rush into a more consistent threat, he will not win through the offensive linemen routinely. He has all the makings of a top pass rusher that just needs a little bit of help to transition his raw ability into production on the field.
As a run defender, Nolen is a little bit more dicey. He can win for big tackle for losses by using his athletic ability but was more volatile than expected when asked to just hold his gap. He has decent arm length that is not utilized enough because he does not reach full extension all that often.
He also was not dependable when it came to holding his own against double teams. He could split them and have awe inspiring plays at times but it was fairly erratic. There were enough examples of him getting blasted out of his gap by the double team that it raised concerns about his work against them at the NFL level.
Nolen also played in a scheme that was not translatable to the NFL on down to down. A majority of plays featured stunts and slants and he was not asked to just play the blocks in front of him all that often. This was even true as a pass rusher where he would often slant rather than try to just pin his ears back and beat the player in front of him.
Schematic Fit
Nolen is a penetrating 3-technique that can be asked to get up field or cross face against the run. Should bring some pass rush juice to any team that drafts him.
NFL Comparison
Corey Liuget
Grade
Early 2nd Round
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach
Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0
ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 53,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 53,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI