'About Finding The Right System' - Former Bengals Defender Dexter Jackson Confident in Shemar Stewart's Potential
CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bengals safety Dexter Jackson is bullish on 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart's future in Cincinnati.
He discussed the rookie's lack of college production with Roto Grinder’s Ben Mendelowitz. Stewart finished his Texas A&M career with 4.5 sacks in three seasons.
“When you talk about the lack of college production, this can sometimes be down to the college’s system or coach,” Jackson said in the story. “When transitioning to the NFL, it’s about finding the right system, coach, and even the right teammates. If you get drafted to a team that can give you all three of these things, then you can be a perfect fit for that team regardless of the numbers you put up in college.”
Jackson was a stalwart on the Bengals' defense in the 2000s. He played in the NFL from 1999-2008, and those final three years were spent in Cincinnati. Jackson snagged three interceptions as a Bengal.
The former Cincinnati staple identified one key mentor figure that could help Stewart...if he gets back on the field at some point.
“You know the Bengals will put up points on offense, and on the defensive side, [Trey] Hendrickson is a phenomenal player,” Jackson said about the edge rushing hierarchy. “So, if he and Stewart can get after the quarterback on defense, you’re looking at a very dangerous team that can be a favorite to win the Super Bowl.”
"If" is the operative word. It would be very beneficial to have Hendrickson take Stewart under his wing before the season, but the veteran edge rusher hasn't been a part of the offseason program amidst ongoing contract negotiations. On top of that, Stewart is dealing with roadblocks surrounding his Bengals contract.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?
It's Time for Cincinnati Bengals to Make Decision About Trey Hendrickson's Future
Takeaways From What Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Said While Airing His Grievances at Bengals Practice
The Cincinnati Bengals Have Reason To Celebrate Finishing Last in the League When It Comes to This Stat
'Not Going To Apologize' - Trey Hendrickson Discusses His Market Value Amidst DE Contract Landscape
'It's Become Personal, Unfortunately' - Trey Hendrickson States He Won't Play During 2025 Season On Current Deal
Stat of the Jay: How Many Teams Have Longer International Droughts Than the Bengals at 6 Seasons?
Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Conference Calls: Hear From All Six Picks!
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Intriguing Prospects in Undrafted Free Agency
Cincinnati Bengals Make Questionable Decision in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
Dan Pitcher, Bengals 'Feel Great' About Offensive Line Following Two Additions in 2025 NFL Draft
Major Outlets Give Bengals Rough Grades For 2025 NFL Draft Class
'It Was Awesome' - Dylan Fairchild Describes First Contact With Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals Appear Poised to Address Big Need in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
NFL Insider: Trey Hendrickson 'A Lot More Easy' To Trade If Bengals Pick Edge Rusher in First Round
Possible Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Target Jihaad Campbell Expected to be Cleared for Training Camp
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Voices "Love" Pick for Bengals By Pointing to Specific Matchup
Bengals, Hamilton County Reach Important MOU in Stadium Lease Negotiations
Private Visit, 1-Word Answer From Bengals’ Duke Tobin Point to Team’s Interest in Switching All-American to Guard
PFF Lays Out Trade Cincinnati Bengals Should Make During 2025 NFL Draft
A First-Round Trade Could Significantly Impact the Bengals Even if They Aren’t the Team Making the Deal
'We'll See What Happens' - Free Agent Guard Discusses Possibly Signing With Cincinnati Bengals
Stat of the Jay: Could the 2021 WR Class, Led by the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase, Go Down As the Best of All Time?
Cincinnati Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for Free Agents and New Numbers for Some Returning Players
Sports Illustrated Deems Picking Mykel Williams Bengals' Best-Case 2025 NFL Draft Scenario
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Asks Team To Trade For Superstar Cornerback Jalen Ramsey
Star Free-Agent Safety Justin Simmons Expresses Desire To Play For Bengals
Stat of the Jay: How Many Ohio State Players Have the Bengals Drafted, and Where Does That Rank Among All Teams?
Top 50 Prospect With Bengals Connection via Al Golden To Hold Positional Workout Days Before the NFL Draft
Film Breakdown: Alabama Linebacker Jihaad Campbell May be Perfect Fit in New-Look Cincinnati Bengals' Defense
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast