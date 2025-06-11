All Bengals

Al Golden Addresses Bengals Defensive Install Without Trey Hendrickson, Shemar Stewart

Key pieces missing.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, right, introduced new defensive coordinator Al Golden at Paycor Stadium on Monday, January 27, 2025. Golden returns to Cincinnati after being the defensive coordinator for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Golden was the Bengals linebacker coach from 2020-21.
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, right, introduced new defensive coordinator Al Golden at Paycor Stadium on Monday, January 27, 2025. Golden returns to Cincinnati after being the defensive coordinator for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Golden was the Bengals linebacker coach from 2020-21. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI —  Al Golden met with the media on Wednesday and addressed how the defense is adjusting to installing a new system without Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart.

Both players are working through contract issues—signed and unsigned—with the Bengals.

Cincinnati is trying to master a new defense for the first time since 2019.

"I think they are two different cases," Golden noted to the media. "Obviously, Trey brings a developed skill set already to the pass game in a lot of ways we have to cultivate the defense around that. And we will. I'm confident, obviously, in Trey's intellect, his approach as a pro, that he'll get caught up, you know, in those 47 days before the opener. I'm confident in that. So I'm just looking forward to seeing him again and coaching him."

Stewart isn't getting those valuable summer reps, but other potential impact rushers like Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample are hard at work.

"It affects us in a positive way, as ironic as that is because you're already preparing for that injury when it exposes itself during the year," Golden said about the silver lining. "You force guys into playing multiple positions, what we call horizontal depth. Ends playing tackle, tackles playing end, some linebackers playing on the edge, those type of things.

"So I think from that standpoint, we always see the good in it and the opportunity, and I'm being serious on that some guys [Sample and Ossai] have really taken advantage of their reps, and their opportunity. And obviously I think will be more formidable when those guys come back."

Cincinnati has one more day of mandatory minicamp on Thursday.

"Our concern is teaching him making sure he's learning, he's engaged, he's on time. He's had a great attitude in the meetings," Golden declared about Stewart. "That's all we can control right now. I think it's a lesson for him in the NFL to control what you can control. And from our standpoint, he's done a good job in terms of the learning. We're as excited as anybody to get him out there."

feed

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Look: Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Wears Uniform for First Time

Stat of the Jay: ROH Finalist Max Montoya Ranks Third in Team History in Impressive Category

Germaine Pratt Deserved Better From the Bengals, but That Just Makes Him the Newest Member of a Large Club

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Releasing Veteran Defender Germaine Pratt

Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Roster By Signing Recently Released Veteran Jaire Alexander

Key Piece of Cincinnati Bengals' Failures Make List of Top Negative Narratives That Could Change in 2025

Cincinnati Bengals' Top Defenders Near Bottom of NFL in Latest Rankings

Vice President JD Vance Weighs in on Trey Hendrickson's Future, Contract Talks With Cincinnati Bengals

Look: Former Bengals Star Adam 'Pacman' Jones Releases Statement After Latest Arrest

Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice

NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals Schedule

ESPN's Bill Barnwell Gives Bengals Dubious Offseason Superlative Surrounding Trey Hendrickson

Watch: Bengals Stars Tee Higgins, and B.J. Hill Hit Gun Range Together During Offseason

Look: Joe Burrow Stands Alone In Key Passing Categories Over Past Few Seasons

Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?

It's Time for Cincinnati Bengals to Make Decision About Trey Hendrickson's Future

Takeaways From What Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Said While Airing His Grievances at Bengals Practice

The Cincinnati Bengals Have Reason To Celebrate Finishing Last in the League When It Comes to This Stat

'Not Going To Apologize' - Trey Hendrickson Discusses His Market Value Amidst DE Contract Landscape

'It's Become Personal, Unfortunately' - Trey Hendrickson States He Won't Play During 2025 Season On Current Deal

Stat of the Jay: How Many Teams Have Longer International Droughts Than the Bengals at 6 Seasons?

Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Conference Calls: Hear From All Six Picks!

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Intriguing Prospects in Undrafted Free Agency

Cincinnati Bengals Make Questionable Decision in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft

Dan Pitcher, Bengals 'Feel Great' About Offensive Line Following Two Additions in 2025 NFL Draft

Major Outlets Give Bengals Rough Grades For 2025 NFL Draft Class

'It Was Awesome' - Dylan Fairchild Describes First Contact With Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals Appear Poised to Address Big Need in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft

Possible Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Target Jihaad Campbell Expected to be Cleared for Training Camp

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Voices "Love" Pick for Bengals By Pointing to Specific Matchup

Bengals, Hamilton County Reach Important MOU in Stadium Lease Negotiations

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+