Al Golden Addresses Bengals Defensive Install Without Trey Hendrickson, Shemar Stewart
CINCINNATI — Al Golden met with the media on Wednesday and addressed how the defense is adjusting to installing a new system without Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart.
Both players are working through contract issues—signed and unsigned—with the Bengals.
Cincinnati is trying to master a new defense for the first time since 2019.
"I think they are two different cases," Golden noted to the media. "Obviously, Trey brings a developed skill set already to the pass game in a lot of ways we have to cultivate the defense around that. And we will. I'm confident, obviously, in Trey's intellect, his approach as a pro, that he'll get caught up, you know, in those 47 days before the opener. I'm confident in that. So I'm just looking forward to seeing him again and coaching him."
Stewart isn't getting those valuable summer reps, but other potential impact rushers like Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample are hard at work.
"It affects us in a positive way, as ironic as that is because you're already preparing for that injury when it exposes itself during the year," Golden said about the silver lining. "You force guys into playing multiple positions, what we call horizontal depth. Ends playing tackle, tackles playing end, some linebackers playing on the edge, those type of things.
"So I think from that standpoint, we always see the good in it and the opportunity, and I'm being serious on that some guys [Sample and Ossai] have really taken advantage of their reps, and their opportunity. And obviously I think will be more formidable when those guys come back."
Cincinnati has one more day of mandatory minicamp on Thursday.
"Our concern is teaching him making sure he's learning, he's engaged, he's on time. He's had a great attitude in the meetings," Golden declared about Stewart. "That's all we can control right now. I think it's a lesson for him in the NFL to control what you can control. And from our standpoint, he's done a good job in terms of the learning. We're as excited as anybody to get him out there."
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Wears Uniform for First Time
Stat of the Jay: ROH Finalist Max Montoya Ranks Third in Team History in Impressive Category
Germaine Pratt Deserved Better From the Bengals, but That Just Makes Him the Newest Member of a Large Club
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Releasing Veteran Defender Germaine Pratt
Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Roster By Signing Recently Released Veteran Jaire Alexander
Key Piece of Cincinnati Bengals' Failures Make List of Top Negative Narratives That Could Change in 2025
Cincinnati Bengals' Top Defenders Near Bottom of NFL in Latest Rankings
Vice President JD Vance Weighs in on Trey Hendrickson's Future, Contract Talks With Cincinnati Bengals
Look: Former Bengals Star Adam 'Pacman' Jones Releases Statement After Latest Arrest
Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams
Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice
NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
ESPN's Bill Barnwell Gives Bengals Dubious Offseason Superlative Surrounding Trey Hendrickson
Watch: Bengals Stars Tee Higgins, and B.J. Hill Hit Gun Range Together During Offseason
Look: Joe Burrow Stands Alone In Key Passing Categories Over Past Few Seasons
Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?
It's Time for Cincinnati Bengals to Make Decision About Trey Hendrickson's Future
Takeaways From What Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Said While Airing His Grievances at Bengals Practice
The Cincinnati Bengals Have Reason To Celebrate Finishing Last in the League When It Comes to This Stat
'Not Going To Apologize' - Trey Hendrickson Discusses His Market Value Amidst DE Contract Landscape
'It's Become Personal, Unfortunately' - Trey Hendrickson States He Won't Play During 2025 Season On Current Deal
Stat of the Jay: How Many Teams Have Longer International Droughts Than the Bengals at 6 Seasons?
Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Conference Calls: Hear From All Six Picks!
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Intriguing Prospects in Undrafted Free Agency
Cincinnati Bengals Make Questionable Decision in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
Dan Pitcher, Bengals 'Feel Great' About Offensive Line Following Two Additions in 2025 NFL Draft
Major Outlets Give Bengals Rough Grades For 2025 NFL Draft Class
'It Was Awesome' - Dylan Fairchild Describes First Contact With Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals Appear Poised to Address Big Need in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
Possible Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Target Jihaad Campbell Expected to be Cleared for Training Camp
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Voices "Love" Pick for Bengals By Pointing to Specific Matchup
Bengals, Hamilton County Reach Important MOU in Stadium Lease Negotiations
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast