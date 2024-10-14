All Bengals

Bengals 4.5-Point Betting Favorites Over Cleveland Browns Entering Week 7

Cincinnati still doesn't have an AFC win this season.

Russ Heltman

Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell (18) catches a touchdown pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) defends in the fourth quarter during a Week 18 NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell (18) catches a touchdown pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) defends in the fourth quarter during a Week 18 NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 4.5-point betting favorites over the Browns across most sportsbooks this coming weekend as the dust settles from Sunday's Week 6 action.

The point total is set at 44.5 points as Cincinnati tries to avoid an 0-2 start in the division. They are also trying to pick up their first AFC win of the season.

Cleveland is 3-3 against the spread in 2024 after covering in its latest loss to Philadelphia. Cincinnati is also 3-3 ATS this season after covering on Sunday. The Browns are 0-2 ATS at home while Cincinnati is 3-0 ATS on the road.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

