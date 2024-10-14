Bengals 4.5-Point Betting Favorites Over Cleveland Browns Entering Week 7
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 4.5-point betting favorites over the Browns across most sportsbooks this coming weekend as the dust settles from Sunday's Week 6 action.
The point total is set at 44.5 points as Cincinnati tries to avoid an 0-2 start in the division. They are also trying to pick up their first AFC win of the season.
Cleveland is 3-3 against the spread in 2024 after covering in its latest loss to Philadelphia. Cincinnati is also 3-3 ATS this season after covering on Sunday. The Browns are 0-2 ATS at home while Cincinnati is 3-0 ATS on the road.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
