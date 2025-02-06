Bengals Considered Ideal Landing Spot For Browns Disgruntled Star Myles Garrett
CINCINNATI — A Myles Garrett trade to Cincinnati is highly unlikely given the divisional bad blood, but CBS Sports's Tyler Sullivan thinks the Bengals should make the call.
Garrett just requested out this week with two years left on his contract.
"Would the Browns really trade Garrett inside the division? I have my doubts, but if you're the Bengals you absolutely make the phone call," Sullivan wrote. "They have the ninth-most cap space in the NFL, so they could afford to bring Garrett aboard. More importantly, Cincinnati needs a talent like Garrett to help get the franchise back on track. Despite explosive seasons from Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase offensively, the Bengals' defense left little to be desired outside of Trey Hendrickson.
"They ranked 25th in total yards allowed per game (348.3) and points per game (25.5). Adding Garrett to combat quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen would do wonders in the Bengals possibly getting over the hump. Meanwhile, this would arguably be one of the top destinations for Garrett when factoring in his desire to win a Super Bowl."
The Browns are already an embarrassment. Trading Garrett in the division would put them in position to get even more egg on their face.
The Bengals could have a scary tandem with Garrett and Trey Hendrickson.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach
Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0
ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts
Look: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Nominated For FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year Award
NFL Insider Dan Graziano Comments on Tee Higgins 'Long Shot' Future With Bengals
Bengals Legend Chimes in on Zac Taylor's Future: 'Now It Starts to Fall Back on You'
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Move on From Two More Coaches, Making Major Changes to Staff
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast