Bengals Injury Report: Cincinnati Starts Practice Preparation For Carolina Panthers

Defensive line injuries are looming over this team.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) prepares to take the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) prepares to take the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bengals went through a walkthrough on Wednesday to start preparing for the Carolina Panthers.

Check out the estimated Wednesday practice report with names like DT B.J. Hill (hamstring) and Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) listed as DNPs. WR Ja'Marr Chase also popped up with a shoulder injury.

DID NOT PRACTICE: OT Trent Brown (Knee - out for season), DE Trey Hendrickson (illness), B.J. Hill (hamstring), TE Tanner Hudson (knee), Rankins (hamstring), Hill (hamstring)

LIMITED: WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder)

FULL: DT Kris Jenkins (thumb), QB Joe Burrow (thumb)

Bengals Practice Estimate Wednesday, Sept. 25

