Bengals Pick Two Offensive Players in ESPN's Seven-Round Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Jordan Reid dropped a seven-round mock draft this week with the 2025 NFL Draft just a few days away. Things started for Cincinnati at Pick 17 with Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.
The mauler is ranked 23rd on the consensus big board and second among defensive tackles.
"Star receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins signed contract extensions this offseason, which leaves the Bengals to focus on defense in this draft," Reid wrote. "Outside of edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who is still in a contract dispute, the team doesn't have consistent pass-rushing options. At 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds, Harmon is a big, stout presence who can penetrate the first level and defend the run. He finished last season with five sacks and led all defensive tackles with 34 QB pressures. His 10.7% pressure rate at defensive tackle was the second-highest rate in the country."
Next, Cincinnati took Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson at Pick 49. Jackson is the consensus 50th-best player and ninth-best edge rusher.
"After getting the Bengals a defensive tackle in Round 1, we'll go edge here," Reid wrote. "The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Jackson has an ideal frame and was productive in college, with 6.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons and 54 pressures (sixth most in the SEC) in that span."
The Bengals selected Georgia guard Tate Ratledge in the third round. He is ranked 58th on the consensus big board and fourth among interior offensive linemen.
"The run on offensive linemen continues with Ratledge, whose consistent interior blocking would help secure the pocket for Joe Burrow," Reid wrote.
Check out the rest of the picks with their big board ranking:
Pick 119: Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo, 81st overall
Pick 153: LSU cornerback Zy Alexander, 153rd
Pick 193: Clemson safety R.J. Mickens, 150th
