Skip to main content

Bengals Player Power Rankings Week 8: Joe Burrow Makes Move For Top Spot

Cincinnati has won four of their last five games.

The Bengals moved to 4-3 on the season following a big win over the Falcons in Week 7.

Here are our player power rankings ahead of their Week 8 with the Browns on Monday Night Football:

1. Joe Burrow (last week: 2)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) watches an official review on the big screen in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The Bengals won 35-17.

Burrow certainly earned the top spot this week, leading the Bengals to a 35-17 win over the Falcons. The star quarterback threw for 481 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a score. After starting the season with four interceptions in Week 1 against the Steelers, Burrow has thrown 13 touchdowns and only one interception in Weeks 2-7. He’s completely dialed in and he's playing like an elite quarterback.

2. Trey Hendrickson (last week: 1)

Dec 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) reacts after sacking San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (not pictured) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Hendrickson moves down a spot this week due to Burrow's success, but he certainly didn’t do anything wrong. The Bengals' sack leader added one to his total against the Falcons, bringing him to 3.5 on the year. He was ruled out late in the game with a neck injury, but it doesn’t seem to be serious and he's expected to play in Week 8. 

3. Ja’Marr Chase (last week: 3)

Oct 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his 130 yard, two touchdown performance against the Falcons, Chase remains in the third spot for now. He leads the team in receptions, targets, yards and touchdowns through the first seven games and although he’s struggled with a hip injury that took him to the locker room late in the first half, it doesn’t appear like he’ll be slowing down anytime soon.

4. Sam Hubbard (last week: 5)

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) pumps up the crowd in the first quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins at PayCor Stadium in downtown on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Bengals 14-12 at halftime. Miami Dolphins At Cincinnati Bengals Week 4

Hubbard had a sack against the Falcons, bringing his total to 2.5 on the season. With a banged up Bengals defensive front, Hubbard makes up for it with a good balance of pass rushing and run stopping abilities. He’s been a true key to the Bengals success so far this season and jumps up one spot due to his performance on Sunday.

5. Vonn Bell (last week: 4)

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) smiles during Cincinnati Bengals preseason training camp at the Paul Brown Stadium training facility in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 162

The Bengals safety certainly didn’t do anything wrong to drop down a spot, but due to Hubbard’s good performance, Bell moves down to five this week. He leads the team in interceptions on the season and like Hubbard, is a huge reason for the Bengals' success on defense.

6. Chidobe Awuzie (last week: 6)

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) shows Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) a drill during Cincinnati Bengals spring practice in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Spring Camp

The Bengals star corner continues to fly under the radar. He’s been great in coverage this season and put together another good performance against the Falcons. Awuzie delivered a big hit on Kyle Pitts on the one-yard line to prevent a touchdown.

7. Tyler Boyd (last week: NA)

Tyler Boyd

The Bengals slot receiver makes his first appearance in the rankings this year after his 155 yard, one touchdown performance against the Falcons in Week 7. He finishes one spot ahead of Tee Higgins this week. They are tied in receiving yards on the season with 455, but Boyd has three touchdowns to Higgins’ two.

8. Tee Higgins (last week: 8)

Oct 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals receiver put up another good showing against the Falcons, finishing with 93 receiving yards. Normally it would be enough to move him up the list, but an explosive performance from Boyd holds off Higgins this week.

9. DJ Reader (last week: 7)

Aug 7, 2022; Cincinnati OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader (98) walks on the field during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Reader drops a couple of spots due to being out a few weeks due to injury. He still gets the nod on the list due to his outstanding start to the season where he was the Bengals' best player over the first few weeks. They hope to get Reader back soon to give their defense a huge boost, but he isn't expected to play against the Browns.

10. Hayden Hurst (last week: NA)

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) turns downfield after completing a catch in the first quarter of an NFL Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Dallas Cowboys Sept 18 2176

The Bengals tight end makes his first appearance on the list this season after a 48 yard showing against his former team. His stats may not stick out too much, but he’s a consistent weapon that always gives the extra effort to grab an extra yard or fight for the first down.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Six Takeaways Following Cincinnati's Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Atlanta

Walk-Off Thoughts on Bengals Blow Out Win Over Falcons

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 35-17 Win Over Falcons

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Falcons in Wire-to-Wire Victory

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win over the Saints

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Saints in New Orleans

Watch: Joe Burrow Fired Up After Win Over Saints: 'Let's F------ Go!'

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 30-26 Win Over Saints

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase: 'He's One of the All-Time Greats'

Bengals Get Back to .500 With Comeback With Over New Orleans Saints

Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore

Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens

Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens

Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) signals a first down after running for a first down during the fourth quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
News

Troy Aikman Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Browns on Monday Night Football

By James Rapien
Aug 7, 2022; Cincinnati OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader (98) walks on the field during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

DJ Reader Not Expected to Return For Bengals' Primetime Showdown With Browns

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) warms up before an NFL Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Baltimore Ravens Oct 9 0092
News

Zac Taylor Shares Positive Updates About Trey Hendrickson and Logan Wilson

By James Rapien
Oct 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Joe Burrow Explains Why Bengals' Offense Has Been More Explosive in Past Two Games

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) pulls in a catch for a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The Bengals led 28-17 at halftime. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-The Enquirer Atlanta Falcons At Cincinnati Bengals Nfl Week 7
AllBengals Insiders+

Six Takeaways From the Cincinnati Bengals' 35-17 Win Over the Atlanta Falcons

By Mike Santagata
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) watches an official review on the big screen in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The Bengals won 35-17.
News

Joe Burrow Describes Bengals' Win Over Falcons in Two Words

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates a first down after running a QB keeper in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The Bengals won 35-17. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-The Enquirer Atlanta Falcons At Cincinnati Bengals Nfl Week 7
AllBengals Insiders+

Cincinnati Bengals Offense Heating Up After Impressive Win Over Atlanta Falcons

By Nicole Zembrodt
Oct 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to pass during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dolphins Beat Steelers on Sunday Night, Here's How AFC North Stacks Up After Week 7

By James Rapien