Zac Taylor Shares Positive Updates About Trey Hendrickson and Logan Wilson

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson left Sunday's game against the Falcons with a neck injury, but it doesn't sound like the veteran is going to miss time.

Hendrickson suffered a stinger and could suit up next Monday against Cleveland.

"We'll manage him during the week, but that came out good," head coach Zac Taylor said.

Linebacker Logan Wilson didn't play against Atlanta due to a shoulder injury, but it sounds like he could suit up in Week 8.

"I'm optimistic about Logan," Taylor said. "We'll see where it goes here these next couple days. Every day that passes is good for him. Won't make any declarations about it, but feel optimistic about it."

Getting Wilson back and having Hendrickson on the field would be huge for a Bengals team that's hoping to get their first AFC North win of the season on Monday Night Football against the Browns.

