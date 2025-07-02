All Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Leads NFL in Rough Pressure Statistic Over Past Four Seasons

A problem that must be fixed.

Russ Heltman

Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) as defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (93) strips the ball away during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.
Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) as defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (93) strips the ball away during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Teams know it's death to blitz Joe Burrow, but are still causing him early headaches in the pocket all the same. 

Warren Sharp noted on X this week that no quarterback's been blitzed less often than Burrow since 2021, but he also leads the league in most times hit in under 2.5 seconds. It's helped make him the second-leading quarterback by sacks taken since 2021 (164 sacks taken to Russell Wilson's 166).

It's amazing Burrow was still able to lead the league in 2024 passing yards and touchdowns operating in that environment. Cincinnati has struggled this entire decade to protect Burrow and a lot of that pressure came right up the middle via rough guard play last season.

New offensive line coach Scott Peters will try to find the best combination on the inside across a heated position battle in training camp. Check out the breakdown below:

feed

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Won't Get to Face Childhood Idol After 2025 Season

Stat of the Jay: With Chase Burns To Make MLB Debut for Reds Tonight, a Look at Top NFL Debuts by Bengals Players

'Sign It Or Go Scratch' - Shemar Stewart's Agent Provides Latest Update on Bengals Contract Negotiations

Look: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Training in Cincinnati With Training Camp One Month Away

Watch: Trailer, Air Date Announced For Joe Burrow's Appearance in Netflix Quarterback Show

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Jalen Rivers Earns Major Praise From Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr.

Clock is Ticking: Cincinnati Bengals and Hamilton County Have Until June 30 to Agree on New Stadium Lease

'We're Worried About Them' - Anonymous Bengals Players Offer More Insight on Team's Family Treatment

Look: Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Wears Uniform for First Time

Stat of the Jay: ROH Finalist Max Montoya Ranks Third in Team History in Impressive Category

Germaine Pratt Deserved Better From the Bengals, but That Just Makes Him the Newest Member of a Large Club

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Releasing Veteran Defender Germaine Pratt

Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Roster By Signing Recently Released Veteran Jaire Alexander

Key Piece of Cincinnati Bengals' Failures Make List of Top Negative Narratives That Could Change in 2025

Cincinnati Bengals' Top Defenders Near Bottom of NFL in Latest Rankings

Vice President JD Vance Weighs in on Trey Hendrickson's Future, Contract Talks With Cincinnati Bengals

Look: Former Bengals Star Adam 'Pacman' Jones Releases Statement After Latest Arrest

Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice

NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals Schedule

ESPN's Bill Barnwell Gives Bengals Dubious Offseason Superlative Surrounding Trey Hendrickson

Watch: Bengals Stars Tee Higgins, and B.J. Hill Hit Gun Range Together During Offseason

Look: Joe Burrow Stands Alone In Key Passing Categories Over Past Few Seasons

Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?

It's Time for Cincinnati Bengals to Make Decision About Trey Hendrickson's Future

Takeaways From What Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Said While Airing His Grievances at Bengals Practice

The Cincinnati Bengals Have Reason To Celebrate Finishing Last in the League When It Comes to This Stat

'Not Going To Apologize' - Trey Hendrickson Discusses His Market Value Amidst DE Contract Landscape

'It's Become Personal, Unfortunately' - Trey Hendrickson States He Won't Play During 2025 Season On Current Deal

Stat of the Jay: How Many Teams Have Longer International Droughts Than the Bengals at 6 Seasons?

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+