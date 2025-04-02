Cincinnati Goes Offense, Defense in Latest ESPN Two-Round Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Field Yates dropped his latest two-round mock draft this week and had the Bengals taking an offensive lineman at Pick 17.
Cincinnati selected North Dakota State interior force Grey Zabel.
"While it is no mystery that the Bengals must attack defense in this draft, there's one notable offensive position that is still a big problem: guard," Yates wrote. "Consider that 64 guards qualified in pass block win rate last season, and Cordell Volson and Alex Cappa -- the Bengals' two starters -- were 61st and 64th, respectively. (Cappa was released.)
"Zabel has had an outstanding pre-draft process. He was the best player I saw at Senior Bowl practices, proving he can dominate against top competition after starting 41 games at the FCS level. Plus, teams believe he has the positional versatility to play guard or center in the NFL, and he is always in control as a pass protector."
Zabel has experience at both interior spots while checking in at No. 32 on the consensus big board and second among interior linemen.
Yates had Cincinnati rolling with Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas at Pick 49.
"After we addressed their offensive line in Round 1, the Bengals could now get to work on the defense," Yates wrote. "Thomas would bring excellent 6-foot-2 size and ball skills to their cornerback room, though he lacks superb top-end speed (scouts I spoke with had him in the high 4.5s in the 40 at his pro day)."
Thomas is the consensus big board's 41st-ranked player overall and the sixth-best cornerback.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Where Do All the Good Guards Come From, and Do the Bengals Need to Find One To Return to Postseason?
Zac Taylor, Bengals Tweaking Season On-Ramp To Avoid Slow Starts
Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Plan At Guard Entering NFL Draft Month
Stat of the Jay: Predicting the Bengals' Preseason Opponents as Others Announce Joint Practices
Mock Draft 1.0: Cincinnati Bengals Add Instant Impact Players, Bolster Key Weaknesses
Look: Zac Taylor at NFL League Meetings, Takes Annual Photo With Head Coaches
Look: Complete List of Cincinnati Bengals' Selections in 2025 NFL Draft
Look: Contract Details For Tee Higgins New Extension With Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Bringing in Free Agent Guard Lucas Patrick for Visit
Look: Contract Details For Ja'Marr Chase's BIG Extension With Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: What T.J. Slaton and Oren Burks Add to Defense
Look: NFL General Manager Explains LONG-TERM Impact of Bengals' Contracts With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins
Danielle Hunter's New Contract Could Impact Trey Hendrickson's Future With Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals Free Agent Breakdown: The Many Hats of a Modern Nose Tackle With T.J. Slaton
Cincinnati Bengals Veteran Named to NFLPA Executive Committee
Bengals Must Sign Two Starting Guards and Improve Pass Rush in Free Agency, Even if They Re-Sign Their Stars
Ja'Marr Chase's Trainer Hints at New Contract With Bengals: 'Earned Every Penny!'
Report: 'Nothing Imminent' With Trey Hendrickson's Bengals Contract, Trade Talks
'Praying They Keep That Special Guy' - Joseph Ossai Wants Bengals to Retain Trey Hendrickson
Don't Call It a Prove-It: Bengals Defensive End Joseph Ossai Details Why He Signed a One-Year Deal To Come Back
Report: Bengals Free-Agent Guard Target Teven Jenkins Visiting Seattle Seahawks Next Week
Former Bengals Defensive Tackle Jay Tufele Signs With New York Jets
Watch: Top Draft Prospect Luther Burden Picks Joe Burrow to Catch Passes From Above Other NFL Stars
CBS Sports Gives Bengals Mediocre Grade Following First Few Days of 2025 NFL Free Agency
Look: Bengals Earn Incomplete Grade From Yahoo! For 2025 Free Agency Haul Thus Far
'Everybody Around The League Knows That's Me' - T.J. Slaton Highlights Key Role He Expects To Fill With Bengals
'I've Always Wanted To Come Back' - Samaje Perine Discusses Return To Cincinnati, Role He Expects To Play
Highly Touted Edge Rusher James Pearce Jr. Lands With Bengals in Mock Draft From The Ringer
'Everybody's Goal Is To Compete For A Championship' - Mike Gesicki Discusses New Contract With Bengals
NFL Insider Shares Update on Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson: 'Hendrickson Wants to be in Cincinnati'
Former Bengals Defensive Tackle Jay Tufele Signs With New York Jets
Samaje Perine Knows Why He’s Back With the Cincinnati Bengals for a Third Stint, and This Time He’s Accepting of It
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast